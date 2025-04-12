Politics
PM Modi welcomes AIADMKS Return to NDA
New Delhi / Chennai, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the return of all of India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday in the camp of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), expressing the confidence that the meeting will conduct a more united and progressive Tamil.
By taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Strong stronger together, united to Tamil Nadus Progress! Happy that Aiadmk joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new peaks of progress and serve with state diligence.
Taking a strong excavation in the power in power, PM Modi added: “For the progress of Tamil Nadus and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divide DMK is uprooted as soon as our alliance will do.
Friday, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, during his visit to Chennai, officially announced that the AIADMK will run the NDA at the Tamil Nadu, opening the land for a joint campaign during the elections of the 2026 assembly.
During a press conference, HM Shah described the AIADMK-BJP collaboration as a natural partnership and confirmed that the AIADMK secretary general, EDAPPADI K. PALANISWAMI (EPS), would be the chief candidate of NDAS in the state.
This announcement marks an important political change, reviving a partnership that collapsed in September 2023 after a bitter fallout.
The rupture had been triggered by controversial remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP, K. Annamalai, who had offended the management of AIADMK with his comments on revered Dravidian leaders such as CN Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa.
The AIADMK and the BJP had previously challenged together in the elections of the Lok Sabha assembly and 2021 2019.
In the 2021 polls, the AIADMK won 66 seats while the BJP obtained four.
However, relations went after an elevation of Annamlais as the head of state of the BJP, leading to the collapse of the alliances before the elections of Lok Sabha in 2024. The split proved expensive for the two parties, which underwent reverse in the 2024 polls.
The arrival of HM Amit Shahs in Chennai was marked by a series of key meetings. He was received at the airport by the best leaders of the BJP, notably Annamalai, the Minister of State of the Union L. Murugan and senior personalities like Tamilisai Soundrarajan, Nainar Nagendran and Pon Radhakrishnan.
During his visit, HM Shah also organized strategic discussions with the senior leaders of the BJP and the RSS, including a private meeting with S. Gurumurthy, editor -in -chief of Thuglak magazine and an influential RSS ideologist.
These discussions would have been crucial to relaunch the alliance. Political observers note that the foundations of the reunion had been quietly laid for weeks earlier.
The EPS and the High leaders of the AIADMK, including former ministers SP VELUMANI and KP MUNUSAMY, had met HM SHAH in Delhi, aroused generalized speculation on reconciliation.
One of the main developments that paved the way for a rapprochement was the announcement of Annamlais on April 4 that he would not seek any official position in the party, rather choosing to serve as a faithful framework.
Sources suggest that the AIADMK management had asked the high command of the BJP to consider replacing Annamalai to facilitate smoother relationships.
It is also believed that RSS officials played an instrumental role in the recovery of the Alliance, urging BJP leaders to rebuild links with a great Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu A decision considered vital to counter the domination of the DMK. The emerging AIADMK as the most viable ally of the BJPS in the state, the announcement marks an important realignment in the policy of the Tamil Nadu.
Analysts believe that a united front of the AIADMK-BJP could draw from anti-tity feelings and mobilize blocs of crucial voters through the state. The NDA now aims to position itself as a formidable alternative to DMK in power. While the countdown until 2026 begins, all eyes are on the way in which this renewed partnership will result in an electoral momentum on the ground in one of the most dynamic states.
