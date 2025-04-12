Released from prison by Trump and now faced with the prospect of coming back





In the early hours of February 15, Jonathan Braun, a violent criminal granted by leniency by President Trump, was agitated.

After entering a stormy argument with his wife and parents and having expelled them from his cavernous house in Long Island, Mr. Braun struck the door of his residence nanny under the pretext of recovering his phone, which loaded in his room.

Friday, which followed, according to Nannys' former testimony, was a terrifying and degrading meeting. Mr. Braun, shirtless, entered the room, pulled him on his bed and put it in a headache, she said. Then he pushed his hand on his naked genitals as he groped his breasts, telling him that he had always wanted to have sex with her.

The nanny said that she had snatched herself at her reach, escaped in her bathroom and locked herself.

Coming on the second day of a hearing that will determine if Mr. Braun returns to the federal prison, his testimony offered one of the most lively representations of the depraved behavior in which he is accused of engaging. There were no landfill witnesses.

Trump commissioned Mr. Brauns 10 years of sentence for drug trafficking at the end of his first mandate. The switching intervened after Mr. Brauns' family used his close ties with Jared Kushner's father, Mr. Trumps Gendre and a main White House advisor at the time, to obtain the release of Mr. Brauns.

This decision, which was widely sentenced by law enforcement officials, reflected the consolidation of Trump's administrations of the Powers of Clémence outside the office of the Department of Justice of the Pardon Lawyer. The office was accused of not having seriously checked the defendants looking for the leniency.

Mr. Braun has a long checkered past with the judicial system. In 2009, federal investigators searched what they said were a hiding place for their marijuana smuggling operation. When he learned of the search, Mr. Braun led Florida 25 hours to an Indian reserve on the United States-Canada border, was introduced as a smuggling in Canada and then fled to Israel.

He returned to the United States the following year and was charged with federal drug accusations. But for almost nine years between his indictment and his conviction, he was free, allowing him to get involved in the predatory loans, making loans to owners of small businesses in difficulty which he threatened with violence.

After being sentenced by judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto of the Federal District Court of Brooklyn in 2019, Mr. Braun began to provide information on the predatory loans to federal prosecutors in Manhattan in exchange for his prison release. Trumps last -minute switching stripped the prosecutors of their lever effect on him, hampering their investigation.

Once Mr. Braun came out of prison, he returned to the loan sharks: he was finally prohibited from the cash activity by a New York State judge, and in 2024, a federal judge ordered him to pay a fine of $ 20 million in a prosecution brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

On April 4, after the arrest of Mr. Braun for the fifth time since his sentence was commissioned, judge Matsumoto ordered that he was detained. It now oversees a revocation hearing, a procedure with a lower level of guilt than that of the typical criminal trial, in order to decide whether Mr. Braun should be returned to the federal prison for violation of switching conditions.

For two days this week, witnesses described a disturbing bad behavior of Mr. Braun. Prosecutors also showed Mr. Braun videos kicking with force and shouting violent threats against a spiritual advisor who visited him, his family and the nanny, and be retained by the hospital staff after the prosecutors said that he had swung a pole for the nurses and threatened to kill them.

Mr. Braun is also accused of having dodged $ 160 in bridge tolls in his white Lamborghini and Black Ferrari. Raymond Webb, Executive Director of the Nassau County Bridge Authority, said that Mr. Braun had escaped tolls 75 times by heeling cars with E-ZPASS labels.

There was a methodology applied by Evader, said Webb.

Describing her state of mind in the morning, she says that Mr. Braun attacked her, the nanny said that she had been terrified by what he would do if she opened the door. She, she said, was partly because of the way she heard her about people who owed her money.

After locating herself in the bathroom, the nanny testified, she had sent an SMS to her husband, who lives in another country, to tell her that she feared for her life. Her husband called the police, and the couple spoke on the phone out of voice so as not to drop Mr. Braun

While she was in the bathroom, the nanny also sent messages to the woman and the mother of Mr. Brauns.

Your son is angry, she wrote to her mother.

About an hour later, the police arrived.

After the testimony of Nannys, Kathryn Wozencroft, Mr. Brauns, lawyer, asked the Matsumoto judge to release his client at home so that he could celebrate Passover, in particular by visiting his temple. Judge Matsumoto rejected the request, saying that Mr. Braun had been accused of threatening a congregator colleague during the services.

I will reluctantly deny your deposit request, said the judge. The hearing should continue on May 15.

Michael S. Schmidt contributed the reports.

