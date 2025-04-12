



Reuters

Washington President Donald Trump, a 78 -year -old man who survived two assassination attempts last year during the campaign, received his annual physical exam on Friday.

Trump later said that the results will not be published before Sunday.

Overall, I felt that I was in very good shape, “the president for journalists on Air Force told Friday when he was heading for Florida.

Trump also said that he had passed a cognitive test and “I got each answer correctly.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that a reading of the president's doctor will be released with the details of the exam, which occurred at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, where Trump was treated for COVID-19 in 2020. He spent a little more than four hours there on Friday.

Last July, Trump was the target of a 20 -year -old shooter at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A ball struck and injured the upper part of his right ear. A few days later, Trump wore a large white band in his ear while attending the Republican National Convention to accept the presidential appointment of his party.

A secret service agent helped stop a second assassination attempt by spotting a man with a hidden rifle in shrubs near Trump golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The president, a passionate golfer and a fast food aficionado, revealed during his last quarter that he was under drug at Astatine at Lowerhis Cholesterol.

The White House generally determines which data will be released from the health examination of a president. Trump is not obliged to disclose information and there is no model for the presidential examination. Trump has only published limited information on his health during his presidential campaigns.

In the 2024 elections, Trump attacked his predecessor Joe Biden, now 82, for his age and his alleged lack of vigor.

A White House doctor in 2018, when Trump served his first mandate, said the president was in excellent health but needed to lose weight and start a daily exercise routine.

Trump included a cognitive examination, the Montreal cognitive assessment, as part of his physique during his first mandate, and his doctor later said that he had marked 30 out of 30.

Biden has published detailed summaries of his physical exams during his function, but several books published in recent months have raised questions about his mental acuity in his last months in the White House.

The mental capacity and the age of Biden and Trump were developed during last year's electoral campaign, especially after Biden's disastrous performance in a debate with Trump in June, and Trump's increasingly disjointed speeches during rallies.

Contribution: Reuters

