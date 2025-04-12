The crowded ministers visit Jokowi solo, PKS recalls: Do not leave a “twin sun”





Jakarta, CS – The EID gathering at the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in Surakarta, suddenly became the blow. Not without reason in the atmosphere of Idulfitri 2025, a certain number of ministers of the Indonesian cabinet came forward to go to see Jokowi, from the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia in Menkes Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Although all the officials who came to call this visit were purely a gathering of Eid, the political dynamics were inevitable. In addition, Indonesia is in the transition from the power of President Jokowi to the president -elected president, Prabowo suffered. Read also: BPK RI begins to check LKPD 2024, the government of the city of Pagaralam ready to show transparency The politician of PKS Mardani Ali will speak. He considered that friendship was legitimate, but in the political context, the intensity of ministers' visits to Jokowi should be examined. “Friendship is still good, but the second should not have twin suns,” he said on Friday (11/4/2025). Mardani stressed the importance of unique loyalty within the government. According to him, the transition from power to Prabowo should also be followed by ministers on the new leadership. Read also: LKPJ 2024 delivered, the vice-regent widia ningsh optimis lahat so mutiara sumsel under the direction of Bz-win “Pak Prabowo has shown its capacity and commitment. I don't think it will be offended by the visit, but there is still no impression of dualism of command,” he said firmly. The visits to these ministers have taken place successively since April 9. Bahlil Lahadalia and the head of BKKBN Wihaji became the first, followed by the Minister of Coordination of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan, then the Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Sakti Wahahyu Trenggono fisheries, and finally of the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Saddikin. Read also: The opponents of the narcotics war in Lahat: the police in the Pseksu sector reveals two demonstrations of Sabu thanks to citizens Trenggono even had the chance to launch a joke that invited political interpretation: “Hospitality with my former boss, now still my boss,” he said, laughing. Meanwhile, Budi Gunadi also pointed out that his visit was only for the moment Eid. “My wife and I are sympathetic, we apologize physically and mentally. Pray so that Mr. Jokowi and Mother are in good health,” he said. Read also: MUSDESUS BLT 2025 in the village of Sukajadi, established 38 recipients, chief of the PSEKSU police: anticipated the demonstrations of potential citizens However, the public still wonders: this pure friendship or a political signal? In a sensitive political situation, the stages of these ministers can be interpreted as a form of personal tribute, or even as a maneuver to maintain the distance from the new power. Mardani recalled with a firm message that resonated in the audience:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citrasumsel.com/nasional/601190260/ramai-ramai-menteri-kunjungi-jokowi-di-solo-pks-ingatkan-jangan-sampai-ada-matahari-kembar

