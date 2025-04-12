The White House exchanges the portrait of Obama with one of Trump at an attempted assassination





The Trump administration said on Friday that she had moved a portrait of former President Barack Obama in a corridor of the White House and replaced him with a pop-art painting by President Trump pumping his fist after the assassination attempt last year on the campaign campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The mixture of Dcor is not uncommon in the White House, where portraits are often turned. But the new striking work of art representing Mr. Trump aroused criticism of certain presidential historians, who did not remember another president suspended a painting of himself during his mandate at the White House.

As a rule, paintings from presidents and first ladies are suspended from the White House after leaving his duties, historians said.

A spokesperson for Mr. Obama refused to comment.

The portrait of Mr. Obama, who was revealed in the room is during the administration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr., shows the former president in a dark costume and a silver tie, standing with his hands in his pockets. The background is white; The portrait was based on photographs taken by the artist Robert McCURDY.

The new painting shows that Trump kissed by a team of secret service agents while an American flag swells in a cloudless blue sky behind him. Red sequences cross his face.

The work illustrates a scene similar to the fixed images taken after a potential assassin shot Mr. Trump, hitting him in his ear, during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania in July. The words pronounced by a provocateur Mr. Trump after the shooting fight! Struggle! Struggle! has become a rally cry for his supporters.

Mr. Trump's painting is on a wall in front of Mr. Obamas, said the White House, adding that Trumps had been placed on the spot for the last presidential portrait.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, said in a statement that the executive manor is the house of presidents, and he had the right to make changes like the other presidents have done in the past.

President Trump has decided to temporarily display this painting, which represents a pivotal moment in the story when he almost lost his life, she added. Only the New York Times would find a problem with this.

Ted Widmer, presidential historian of the University of the city of New York and former speech editor for President Bill Clinton, said that he was surprised to see the new work of art.

It seems just sticky, said Widmer. This feels different from our tradition to venerate the distinguished holders of the two-part office and go in a new direction to walk by looking at images of yourself all day.

But Julian E. Zelizer, presidential historian of Princeton, said that the move fits into a model.

In the second term, he not only won the White House, said Mr. Zelizer about Mr. Trump. He has always had an intense animosity for President Obama, until the early 2010s. And I think this time, he really wants to show that he has in his mind supplanted it.

Barbara A. Perry, professor of presidential studies at the University of Virginia, said that she had found the style of painting, with blood on the face of Mr. Trumps, in particular strange.

Can you imagine Gerald Ford to have a painted portrait of himself? Ms. Perry said about an assassination attempt against Ford, the 38th president in 1975. She added that it would be considered as lacking in the past days.

