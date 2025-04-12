The White House moves the portrait of Obama for Trump's painting after an assassination attempt





The White House moved the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in a new location in the East Room, replacing him with a painting by President Donald Trump with his fist raised in the air just after the assassination of last year in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The portrait seems to be based on a photo of Trump then, bloody and surrounded by secret service agents, still on stage after being filmed during the campaign event. This image, as well as the words originally to fight, fight, fight, have become a brand of Trumps for a second term.

The White House unveiled the switch in a brief video published on X Friday, accompanied by a text that said, new works of art in the White House.

A spokesperson for Obama did not immediately respond to a comment request on Friday evening.

The new Trump painting takes a place traditionally reserved for the most recent official presidential portrait. Former President Joe Biden, who left office in January, does not yet have an official portrait.

The tradition dictates that the portraits hanging from this location next to the eastern hall after entering the White House are the most recent presidents, but it is not a difficult and fast rule, said a former white house official at NBC News. The president can order the curator to move things.

The former official noted that during his first mandate, Trump moved the portraits of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Trump does not have an official portrait of his first mandate, which would generally have been revealed at some point during his mandate as successors. At the time, the Biden administration referred questions about the question to the White House Historical Association, which facilitated the acquisition of portraits of presidents and the first ladies since 1965.

The portrait of Obamas was not the only one moved during the recent Redecoration of Trump. The portrait of the 44th president was moved to the place that George W. Bushs occupied, and the portrait of Bush is now on the stairs, according to a White House official.

Deputy press secretary of the White House, Harrison Fields, published a photo of the new location of Obama Portraits on Friday.

Some Republicans have enthusiastically weighed on the new decor. The representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Trump, republished a photo side by side comparing the place decorated with the portrait of Obamas and now with assets. Much better, wrote the Republican of Georgia.

Replacement is the last development of an unexpected chain of portraits. Trump demanded last month that a painting of him suspended in the state house of Colorado was withdrawn, he was quickly withdrawn and in January, a portrait of the former president of the chiefs of staff Mark Millery suddenly disappeared from a dedicated wall of the Pentagon.

