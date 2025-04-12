



Friday, Donald Trump experienced his annual medical examination, an exam that could give the public his first details for years on the health of a man who, in January, became the oldest in American history to be sworn as president.

I never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done! The 78 -year -old man published on his social media site before the exam, which was led to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

How long the exam was not immediately clear. All in all, however, he spent more than five hours in the center before heading to Air Force One and flying off in Florida for the weekend.

Despite the predecessor for a long time Joe Bidens, physical and mental capacity, Trump has regularly kept fundamental facts on his own health wrapped in secrecy from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues.

If history is an indication, his latest physique is likely to produce a flattering relationship which is rare on details. The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, promised a reading of the White House doctor who would be released as soon as we can and suggested that it would be complete.

I can confirm that the president is in very good shape, said Leavitt. She noted that the physique did not need Trump to be placed under anesthesia.

A White House doctor in 2018, when Trump served his first mandate, said the president was in excellent health but needed to lose weight and start a daily exercise routine.

The medical report ended would be the first public information on Trumps Health since an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Rather than publishing medical records at that time, the representative of Texas Ronny Jackson, an ardent supporter of Trump, wrote a memo describing a ball injury for the right ear.

In a later interview with CBS in August last year, Trump said that Hed had his medical records very happy but never did.

Trump is three years younger than Biden. But on the day of the inauguration of his second term in January, Trump was five months older than Biden during his inauguration in 2021, making Trump the oldest president of the nations to be sworn.

Presidents have rights to confidentiality protecting their medical records, as well as ordinary citizens, which means that they have a room for maneuver on the details of the publication. Modern annual physics, however, have often played key roles by offering the public a sense of health of the commander -in -chief despite historical cases of concealing major medical problems, including President Woodrow Wilsons debilitating a stroke in 1919.

Trump has long chosen to offer some substantial details on his health. Before the memo of jacksons, the Americans had not seen the key details since November 2023, when Dr. Bruce A Aronwald published a letter to coincide with the 81st anniversary of Bidens, saying that Trump was in excellent physical and mental health.

The letter, published on Trumps' social media platform, does not have the basics such as the weight of republicans, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test. Instead, Aronwlad wrote that Hed examined Trump and found that his physical exams were in the normal range and that his cognitive exams were exceptional, while noting that Trump had reduced his weight.

We can argue that the most famous past comments on his own health came during a television interview in July 2020, when he listed the person. Women. Man. Camera. TV while trying to demonstrate its cognitive capacities.

Trump said that a collection of these five names, or those like them, said in order, demonstrated the mental form and was part of a cognitive test he had.

With Associated Press and Reuters

