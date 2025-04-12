



ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought on Friday to position his country on Friday as a point of stability in an increasingly tumultuous world, claiming that Turkey was essential for European security and capable of expanding geopolitical divisions on Ukraine, Syria and the American rates that sparked a world trade war. Erdogan, who faces disturbances at the house of demonstrations against the imprisonment of his main political rival, spoke during a diplomacy forum in the Mediterranean city of Antalya. “It has again become clear that European security is unthinkable without Turkey. Turkey is also ready to assume responsibility for European security in the future,” he said in an opening speech during the three-day rally. While cool transatlantic relations under the American president Donald Trump, member of NATO, Turkey, who has the second largest soldier in the Alliance and a well -developed defense industry, is looking for a broader role. The Trump administration has warned that the continent must take care of its own security, including Ukraine, in the future and has so far had no desire to support a largely European force in Ukraine in the face of Russian hostility. Turkey has become a key broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan and Trump both talked about their narrow personal relationship. “I believe that our relations with the United States will flourish in all areas during the second term of President Trump, also with the contribution of our close friendship with him,” the Turkish president told an audience of world leaders and diplomats. Turning to Trump's prices, Erdogan has taken the chance of a positive result for Turkey, which was placed in the reference rate at 10%. “We are doing our best to prevent stormy commercial competition on customs prices from becoming destructive,” said Erdogan. Turkey is also an influential actor in neighboring Syria as rebel groups which he supported during the civil war took power last December. However, the fall of Syrian president Bashar Assad has aggravated already tense relations between Turkey and Israel, their contradictory interests pushing the relationship towards a possible collision course. When Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House last month, he advised him to be “reasonable” in his relations with Ankara. Erdogan told the Forum in Antalya: “We are in a state of understanding and close dialogue with influential actors from the region, in particular Trump and (Russian president Vladimir) Putin, to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria.” As if to underline this post, the new Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa was seated in only two places at the headquarters of Erdogan in the corridor.

