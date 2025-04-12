



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, had an annual physical Friday and I concluded, I did well, renting his own heart, his soul and his cognitive capacities while noting that the medical reports of the White House doctors may not be ready before the weekend.

The 78-year-old man, who, in January, became the oldest in the history of the United States to be sworn as president, spent almost five hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who called what he called each test that you can imagine.

President Donald Trump signals to supporters of his limousine when he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Saturday March 29, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

I’ve been there for a long time, Trump said. I think I did very well.

Despite the predecessor for a long time Joe Bidens, physical and mental capacity, Trump has regularly kept fundamental facts on his own health wrapped in secrecy from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues. He said he thought that the doctors' relationship on his last physique would be ready on Sunday, however, if history is an indication, which could offer a little more than a flattery with rare details.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was still examined that a reading of the White House doctor on his health that is released as soon as we can and suggested that he is complete.

Trump went directly to the Air Force One exam to go to Florida for the weekend. Addressing journalists in Midflight, he said that the doctors offered him some advice on lifestyle changes that could improve his health, although he did not explain what it was.

Overall, I felt that I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul, said Trump. He also noted that he had passed a cognitive test. I don't know what to tell you except that each answer has obtained, he said.

He said that undergoing mental acuity screening was what the American people wanted and took another blow to their predecessor, saying that Biden refused to take it.

The medical report ended would be the first public information on Trumps Health since an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the production of energy in the east house of the White House, Tuesday April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Rather than publishing medical records at that time, Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, a fervent supporter who was his White House doctor and has already joked in the white house news room that Trump could live to be 200 if he was healthy, writing a memo describing a button -on -right shot injury.

In a later interview with CBS last August, Trump said that Hed had very voluntarily published his medical records, but never did.

Trump is three years younger than Biden. But on the day of the inauguration of his second term in January, Trump was five months older than Biden during his inauguration in 2021, making Trump the oldest president of the nations to be sworn.

Presidents have rights to confidentiality protecting their medical records, as well as ordinary citizens, which means that they have a room for maneuver on the details of the publication. Modern annual physics, however, have often played key roles by offering the public a sense of health of the commander -in -chief.

Trump has long chosen to offer some substantial details on his health. Before the memo of Jacksons, the public had not seen the key details since November 2023, when Dr. Bruce A. Aronwald published a letter to coincide with the 81st anniversary of Bidens, saying that Trump was in excellent physical and mental health.

The letter, published on Trumps' social media platform, does not have the basics such as the weight of republicans, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test. Instead, Aronwald wrote that Hed examined Trump who falls and found that his physical exams were in the normal range and that his cognitive exams were exceptional, while noting that Trump had reduced his weight.

Corrects to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center – President Donald Trump arrives at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical appointment, Friday April 11, 2025, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

Trump was treated in Walter Reed, located in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, for his serious fight with the coronavirus in 2020. Meanwhile, Trumps' doctor offered a pink prognosis to his condition, although the Chief of the White House, Mark Meadows, said that Trump's vital signs were very concern.

After Trump recovered, more details appeared that he had been more sick than Hed Let On.

In November 2019, Trumps Trip in Walter Reed for a physique was omitted from his public schedule, breaking the White House protocol to give a public opinion in advance.

The visit was revealed three days later, Trump revealing that Hed had a very routine physique. The White House published a later declaration by the presidents of the personal doctor of the time, US Navy CMDR. Sean Conley, saying it was a provisional assessment planned that held the file due to planning uncertainties.

We can argue that the most famous past comments on his own health came during a television interview in July 2020, when he listed the person. Women. Man. Camera. TV while trying to demonstrate its cognitive capacities.

Trump said that a collection of these five names, or those like them, said in order, demonstrated the mental form and was part of a cognitive test he had. Friday, the president was asked about this test on Air Force One and responded, it is a well -known test.

Anyway, I had everything I understood, he said.

