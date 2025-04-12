Kaesang will advance to become a candidate for the President General of the PSI I Congress





Tempo.co,, Solo – The president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep revealed the plan to hold the PSI I Congress in Solo City, central Java in July. The youngest son of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will also present himself for the next president of PSI.

Meeting in Loji Gandrung Solo after attending the monochrome evening, Jumaf Night, on April 11, 2025, Kaesang said that preparations for the participation of the PSI Congress that I am matured by the management of the PSI and the solo executives. “”If God wills. Later, we just have to follow solo friends. Preparation, Insha Allah, “he said.

Erina Gudono's husband joked when he was asked for the reason for choosing the city of Solo as a location of the PSI Congress. He said it was because he was close to his house. “”A house (near the house), “he said.

Kaesang said that at the start, the congress was scheduled for May, but postponed next July. “Yesterday, the plan could be May, but we seem to have resigned in July,” he said.

He did not reject the consolidation led by PSI in a certain number of regions, including solo as well as to prepare for the implementation of the congress. He hopes that the congress will go well. “Yes, everything is on this subject. Hope is that everything is fluid, everything is healthy. Samber lives,” he said.

Kaesang also confirmed that he would participate in his appointment as president of the PSI. According to him, all executives can present themselves to the appointment. “Yes (advanced as a candidate for the President of PSI. Can all,” he said.

For the criteria for the president of the PSI, Kaesang said that the conditions would be announced by the team. By joining an open election, he said he would apply A man a vote. “Yes, there are conditions that will be published by the SC team (steering committee). A man a vote“He said.

Friday evening, the monochrome party event also participated in the mayor of Solo Respati Ardi and the deputy mayor of Solo Astrid Widayani. The event was followed by DPD administrators and PSI executives in several regions.

Kaesang also visited several regions, including the regency of Boyolali and the Regency Sukoharjo to meet the regional leaders. In his remarks during the event, Kaesang advised the deputy mayor to improve the well-being of the residents of Solo. “The most important thing is to improve the well-being of citizens in the city of Solo.

