Bill Maher says that Donald Trump was “ graceful '' during the visit to the White House





Bill Maher said “you can hate him” for his new prospect on President Donald Trump after their meeting in the White House, but that he is “not a liar”.

In the last episode of HBO in real time, the president's longtime host and enemy have taken some time to remember his recent visit with Trump and Kid Rock. After his trip, Maher came to the conclusion that Trump was actually “graceful and measured” and not as the “person who plays a crazy person on television”.

“Let me first say that in all the people who treated this as if it was a kind of summit meeting, you are ridiculous. As if I was going to sign a treaty or something. I have no power,” started my her. “I am a fucking actor and he is the most powerful leader in the world. I am not the leader of nothing, except perhaps a contingent of centrist people who think that there must be a better way to manage this country than to hate each other. ”

The actor then noted that he had his staff “collect and print this list of nearly 60 different insult epithets that the president said about me”, so that Trump can sign it, which he did “in a good mood”.

The host said he was going to “report exactly what happened” during his visit to the White House with the president and that “you decide what you think, and if it's not enough pure hate for you, I don't care.”

After noting that the president gave him several hats Maga, he continued: “The guy I met is not the person who night before dinner shit tweeted a bunch of nasty shit about the way he thought it was a bad idea and what a disturbed asshole. But when I got, this guy didn't live there.

For example, an apparently surprised said that Trump laughs. “I have never seen him laugh in public, but he does it, including himself, and that is not false. Believe me, as an actor of 40 years, I know a false laugh when I hear it,” he said.

The host also recalled “Walking in an incredible visit to the whole house, and I don't remember exactly what we were talking about, but that must have been something with the 2020 elections because I know that he used the lost word, and I remember distinctly to say:” Wow, I never thought I was hearing you “. He did not go crazy.

“I had so many conversations with eminent people who are much less connected, people who do not look at you in the eyes, people who do not really listen to because they just want to arrive at their next thing, people whose answers to things you say do not follow,” continued Maher. “None of this was him. And he especially directed the conversation to: “What do you think?” I know your mind is blown away, the same goes for mine.

The actor added: “There were so many times when I hit him with a joke or contradicted something and no problem.”

Maher said at some point that he even corrected the president when “he tweeted the previous night that I criticize everything that is Trump”.

“Not true. Check the bands,” said the host. “The move of the Embassy of Israel in Jerusalem,” loved. The border had to be checked. I am happy that the cops regain their morale. Dei had gone too far. Biological men should not play female sport. Europe should pay for their defense, and of course, it is logical that the Arab countries should take Arab refugees such as the millions of Syrians who ended in Germany when the Arab Sadi has taken refugees. ”.

Maher noted how he “had never felt that I had to walk on egg shells” Trump during his visit, adding: “Honestly, I voted for [Bill] Clinton and [Barack] Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them about how I was able to talk to Donald Trump. This is how it happened, do what you want.

He said that “the most surreal part of the whole night” was when he returned home and turned 60 minutes from the day before. “There is Trump in one of their stories, standing on a podium in a room that looked like one of the pieces in which we had just been done, and he unleashes:” Tast. You are a terrible person “, and I'm not like,” Who is this guy? What happened to Glinda the good witch? And why can't we have the guy I met to be the public? “”

Maher pointed out that he “just did reporting exactly what I saw for 2.5 hours” and learned “a madwoman does not live in the White House”. However, he said: “A person who plays a crazy person on television lives a lot, which, I know, is screwed up. It is not as screwed up as I thought.”

The actor noted that he was always going to be “critical of much of what he is doing”, but that his perspective on Trump changed after the visit.

“You can hate me for that, but I'm not a liar,” said Maher. “Trump was graceful and measured and why he is not that in other contexts, I don't know and I can't answer, and it's not my place to answer. I just tell you what I saw and I was not high.”

He added: “So Maga fans, don't worry, your boy did not give me anything, just hats and a very generous time and a desire to listen, to accept me as a possible friend, even if I am not Maga, which was the point of dinner.”

