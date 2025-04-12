Mines, mineral invoice linked to Imrans approval





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan. Facebook @ imrankhanoficial / file

Peshawar / Islamabad: the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals bill was controversial by various factions of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

Several clauses of the proposed law are qualified as controversies in the context of provincial autonomy, transparency and the confidence of investors, while the provincial government insists that the bill is in the broader interest of the province. A detailed meeting of the PTIS political committee also took place on the bill.

The bill is debated in the KP assembly, where the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur presented complete clarifications on all key points.

The Committee examined all aspects of the bill and concluded unanimously that it did not contain any provision transferring provincial autonomy, rights or mineral resources to the federal government, SIFC or any other federal institution.

Consultations with other parliamentary parties will continue before the approval of bills, but it will align themselves completely with the Imran Khans agenda, the manifesto, the narrative and the expectations of the public. It will only be passed through the assembly after in -depth consultations and formal approval of Imran Khan. No haste has been or will be exercised in the approval of the invoices.

According to criticism, a major point of disagreement is Article 6 (I), which links the authority of the provincial licenses to implement the recommendations of the Authority Investment Authority (MIFA) and the federal mineral wing. This decision has raised concerns because it grants an authority on issues that come from the provincial domain after the 18th constitutional amendment to the federal institutions which operate under the Ministry of Energy.

The structural changes offered at the MIFA have also been criticized. The current law (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act 2017) authorizes an authority of seven members chaired by the provincial minister of minerals. The new bill aims to increase this number to 14, including five provincial ministers. In addition, article 19 (3) grants the president the power to include anyone in the authority, which, according to criticism, could lead to political interference and a risk of non-transparency in decision-making.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa argues that nowhere in the bill stipulates only the recommendations of the federal mineral wing will be binding for the mineral title Committee (MTC). It is only indicated that the MTC will consider these suggestions, but the implementation will not be compulsory. The aim of expanding the Mifas structure to 14 members is to give the property of mineral resources to the provincial firm.

Previously, under the 2017 law, only the Minister of Minerals chaired Mifa, and the rest of the members were bureaucrats. The new structure aims to establish a power balance between bureaucracy and the cabinet to ensure surveillance.

Any member included at the discretion of the president will not have voting rights, and his role will be limited to the opinion of experts only, and not to influence decisions.

The government said that the MIFA, established under the 2017 law, provides strategic advice and political recommendations. Its role is advisory and facilitative, while the regulatory authority lies in the license authority.

MIFA also helps to determine royalties, costs and mineral agreements and promotes investment. Temporary permits for major infrastructure projects, such as dams, are also granted under the 2017 law.

Another concern of PTI members is linked to section 2 (KK), which requires that mining on a large scale (i.e. investments exceeding 500 million rupees) will only be made through joint venture with public companies. Industry stakeholders argue that this condition could hinder the growth of the private sector and discourage foreign investments, because the terms of a partnership are not clearly defined.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declares that large mining companies will now obtain leases through intelligence agreements with the new KP mining company belonging to a government. Another problem is linked to how rare and strategic minerals will be treated. Under the bill, the government or the federal mineral wing via MIFA is authorized to define and declare strategic minerals, which has raised concerns concerning the centralization of control over precious resources.

The KP government has said that only the provincial government will determine strategic minerals and that the federal role of mineral wings will be limited to consultation. Compared to the Balochistan law, this clause in the KPS bill has been modified in favor of the province.

Another concern is expressed concerning articles 19 (f), (g), (h), (i) and (k), which attribute an advisory role to the federal mineral wing in questions such as pricing, eligibility criteria for titles of titles, model agreements and Cadaster systems. Some believe that these powers could be used to move the authority of the province to the center.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that if these advisory roles were previously proposed as compulsory, they are now limited to simple recommendations and are not binding. The provincial government declares that this bill has been designed to facilitate investments, modernize mining governance and guarantee that local communities benefit from the development of resources.

Mumtaz Alvi adds: The PTI Political Committee on Friday decided unanimously that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals bill will only be adopted after in -depth consultations and with the formal approval of the president of the founder Imran Khan.

According to the PTI information secretary, Sh Waqas Akram, at the meeting, the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur gave a full briefing on all the key aspects of the bill. The spokesman argued that the proposed legislation had already been presented to the KP assembly and was under discussion. However, it would only be approved by the assembly after the administration of Imran Khan Khans and align him fully with his program, his manifesto, his story and his public aspirations.

He said Imran strictly prohibited people who met him to discuss the details of the meeting or instructions with the media. He stressed that in accordance with the instructions of Imran Khans, those who met him had to submit written details of his instructions to the secretary's central information, because he was alone that he was authorized to issue these written instructions and declarations.

In addition, he stressed that the founder of the party had strictly prohibited party officials from making statements against each other. He said that the offenders would face opinions for benefits and that these positions occupying parties would be stripped of their responsibilities.

