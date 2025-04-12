Said Wamenaker Minister on American import rates: Momentum Building Industrial Self-Success





Tempo.co,, Solo -The vice-minister of the Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan workforce did not reject the presidential decree of the United States, Donald Trump, established import prices with the impact of entrepreneurs even on the workforce. However, Christmas, his close greeting, assessed that it would be a momentum to build an industrial person in Indonesia.

“If it feels (impact), it must be felt. But it is our momentum to be able. If there is energy self -sufficiency, food self -sufficiency, why we are not talking about our industrial self -sufficiency,” said Noel when he is met by journalists after visiting the 7th president Joko Widodo or Jokowi in Sumber, Banjarsari, April, April, 2025.

As for his visit to Solo, he met textile entrepreneurs. Noel revealed that there was good news that the Minister of Commercial Regulation (Perméndag) n ° 8 of 2024 which had been a complaint between the textile industry entrepreneurs and textile products had become the attention of President Prabowo Suubianto. Permendag is a revision of the Minister of Trade Regulation number 36 of 2023 which regulates policies and import regulations in Indonesia.

“Thus, this regulation is linked to technical regulations which are not friendly with the textile industry, everything must be reported to the president and the president must not know. The ministries no longer take care of the decisions which are not in favor of our national industry,” he said.

He cited the importation of finished materials that damaged the national textile industry. According to him, he was legitimized by permendag number 8 which finally made that the entrepreneurs of the national sector, in particular the national textiles, were struck by the import of finished goods. The condition is exacerbated by the existence of illegal imports. “Not to mention the illegals. With the legal only made our textiles beat, especially the illegals,” he said.

The government will establish regulations in favor of national industry. It is planned that Prabowo has ordered that the number permendag 8 will be revised or revised. He also hopes that the textile industry in Indonesia will develop well by entering the national strategy program and by creating textile -based industrial areas.

According to him, if Trump is able to maintain the industry, he thinks that President Prabowo and Indonesia will also maintain the industry. “Why not Indonesia? Now, it is crowded, finally all the countries of the world protect the national industry. Do not let us create cartels imported later. And that I transmit once again, it is our real industrial enemy,” he said.

Noel said the state should be friendly with industry because they have extraordinary contributions. “Imagine the factory if it can employ 20 thousand or 10,000 workers, this slightly reduces the country's burden. At least, reducing poverty and unemployment rates,” he said.

