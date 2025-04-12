More than a century ago, in 1908, the revolutionary movement of young Turks in the Ottoman Empire played a role in the democratization and modernization of Turkey. This finally led to the creation of a constitutional government and launched reforms that paved the way for a secular and democratic nation.

By a strange oddity of destiny, today, a century and later, a new generation of young Turks leads a mass agitation in Türkiye, demanding the eviction of the government of the president elected Tayyip Erdogan. The agitators consider his regime as an authoritarian more and more. Although he started his political career as a faithful nationalist, over time, his nationalist populism has degenerated into authoritarianism.

In March, mass demonstrations First pounded in Istanbul then propagé In other cities, Ankara, Izmir, Konya, etc., after a popular opposition figure, Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, was subject to bars awaiting corruption charges.

Unlike older generations who remember the strong repression against the anti -government demonstrations of Gezi Park 2013, young demonstrators today say that they are not discouraged by the risks.

Dissidents

The history of current mass demonstrations across the country revolves around Ekram Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul, which Erdogan considers a powerful rival for the 2028 presidential election.

However, the aversion to Erdogan's authoritarian style of authoritarian governance can be traced in previous years from his government, in particular the 2013 demonstrations, which began at the Gezi Park in Istanbul and quickly spread out on a national scale.

The young demonstrators brought banners by reading: “We are the children of the” raiders “who have now grown up” – a reference at the Erdogan term used for the demonstrators of Gezi Park. Like its reactions to previous manifestations, state authorities have quite severely treated current mass manifestations.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition leader, is a longtime rival of the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He was accused of corruption, dismissed from his duties by the Ministry of the Interior and sent to the infamous prison of Haute Security Silivri on the verge of Istanbul.

By the way, this happened the same day that his party officially declared him for the presidential election for the next presidential election (2028). Many personalities from the green media, and the student community in particular, have considered arrest as a clear example of authoritarianism and abuse of the democratic rights of an opposition party.

People think that the accusations of corruption against the mayor are concocted. He is also accused of going around with dissident Kurdish groups which have always been on rubber with the regime in Ankara.

Hundreds of thousands of people from different professions have joined workers in anti-regime demonstrations, lawyers, media, businessmen, traders and, above all, young students from various educational establishments.

Erdoan frequently unleashed against the demonstrators, the Calhigne as leading “a movement of violence” and accusing the opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), of “protecting those who attack the police with stones and axes”, pointing to more than 120 police officers injured during demonstrations.

A week after the detention of mayors, the prisons of Istanbul were full and those who gathered during protest gatherings were transferred to facilities outside the city, according to the opposition.

The recent wave of arrests targeted demonstrators, journalists who covered demonstrations, municipal workers and even the lawyer for imamoglu. Last week, the members of a teaching union were put into residential service on hold after ceasing to work in solidarity with Protestant students.

Erdogan's buffoonery

Turkish voters accused Erdogan of irregularities in the presidential elections of 2023. However, the question is what he sold to his voters and compatriots after winning the third term. He has often talked about the greatness of Turkey as the Ottoman Empire, only to serve the feelings of the ultra-nationalists among its adversaries.

A notable posture that distinguishes Erdogan from the leaders of Western and Arab Asia is its subtle ambition to fight against the direction of the Islamic world of the hands of the Saudi monarchs. Saudi Arabia and Turkey have rarely appreciated cordial relations, perhaps because of competition for the direction of the Sunni Muslim world.

In the aftermath of Islamic resurgence and the Arab Spring, Erdogan tried to form a clique of the Sunni states as a bulwark against the emerging domination of the Saudi monarchy. Pakistan and Malaysia were the other two countries of Sunni eminent that form the clique. Later, they also managed to cord in Iran.

However, a threat from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to Imran Khan, then Prime Minister of Pakistan, forced him to retreat and, in this way, the clandestine attempt to consume against the Saudi monarchy was dissolved. Erdogan's dream to direct the Ummah Muslim was broken.

Erdogan made other mistakes to assume the management of the Ummah Muslim. For example, he converted Aya Sofya's historic monument, also known as Hagia Sophia, as a mosque in 2020. This historic monument in Istanbul, Turkey, served as a cathedral, mosque and museum. This is an important architectural and historical benchmark, renowned for its Byzantine architecture and the role he played in Christian and Islamic history.

In the political field, he began to support Islamic religious extremists and jihadists from wherever they were. He strictly refused to condemn terrorist acts, in particular those carried out by Muslim jihadists. He suddenly released in his addresses at the United Nations General Assembly against India on the question of cashmere.

Not only that, he offered facilities to Muslim students in cashmere to request admission to Turkish educational establishments where they had the freedom to spread anti-Indian propaganda.

After the coup d'etat of August in Bangladesh, in which Prime Minister elected Sheikh Hasina was ousted, and the Protg of the US deep state was installed as executive chief, Erdogan was quick to provide the impostor regime with his advanced drones which would have been deployed along the border with Western Bengal.

Conclusion

The world is looking closely at the troubles of quickly spreading among the masses in Türkiye, in particular its youth. Turkey is a member of NATO and also has difficulty obtaining EU membership. At the same time, Erdogan also presented himself as an exceptional leader in the Muslim community.

All these appendages require Turkey to be strongly willing to strengthen secular and democratic dispensation in the country. Putting the opposition leaders behind bars is not a solution to political dissent, in particular when a company includes multi -thnic and multicultural entities.

The Turkish nation has long rejected authoritarianism. President Erdogan knows it better than anyone.