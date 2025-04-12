The Trump administration moves to cut the financing of kindergarten to the 12th year in Maine in the middle of “the dead end” on transgender athletes





The Trump administration said on Friday that it would start the process of reducing federal financing from kindergarten to the 12th year in Maine after the State has rejected a list of requests compared to transgender athletes.

This is the last climbing of a seven -week dispute that could have major financial implications for Maine. The state receives hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies K-12 per year from the federal government, although it is not clear on Friday afternoon how much that could be at stake.

The ministry has given Maine all the chance to comply with title IX, but the leaders of the States have stubbornly refused to do so, by choosing rather to prioritize an extremist ideological program on the security, privacy and dignity of the students, said Craig Trainor, deputy secretary of civil rights on Friday, in a statement.

The US Ministry of Education had set a deadline on Friday so that the State sign a “resolution agreement” arising from an investigation which revealed that Maine raped title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete in the sports of girls and women. The ministry threatened to refer the case to the United States Ministry of Justice “for application” unless Maine complies.

But the state refused to accept the agreement on Friday.

“We will not sign the resolution agreement and we have no revisions to counter,” wrote the deputy general prosecutor Sarah Forster in Bradley Burke, regional director of the civil rights office of the Department of Education. “We agree that we are at a dead end.”

The brief letter of response also refutes the interpretation of the Trump administration of the title IX, the law old of the decades which prohibits discrimination based on sex in the community and educational activities funded by the federal government. Only a handful of transgender athletes participated in high school sports this year.

“Nothing in title IX or its implementation regulations prohibit schools from allowing transgender girls and women to participate in the sports teams of girls and women,” wrote Forster. “Your letters to date do not cite a single case that is thus. On the contrary, various federal courts have judged that title IX and / or the equal protection clause requires that schools allow such participation.”

Trainor retaliated a few hours later in a press release announcing the reference to the Ministry of Justice and the start of administrative procedures to end the financing of kindergarten in the 12th year.

The Maine Ministry of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before an administrative law judge of the Department and in a federal court against the Ministry of Justice, “said Trainor.” Governor Mills would have done well to join the wisdom integrated into the old idioma paying attention to what you want. Now she will see the Trump administration in court.

Trainor referred to the now famous replica of Mills to Trump “to see in court during an end -of -February exchange which drew national attention and put Maine at the center of the Trump administration focuses on transgender athletes.

According to the Maine Ministry of Education, the agency received $ 283 million in federal funds during the year 2024. The amount, however, fluctuates from year to year, based on the formulas that the federal government uses.

Department spokesperson Chloe Teboe said the agency could not speculate on the potential impacts of the Trump administration threat to end federal kindergarten funding in the 12th year.

The state's response was however much awaited.

The Trump administration has used surveys and the threat of financing discounts to try to force Maine to modify its policy on transgender athletes. Maine officials replied that they were following state and federal laws on non-discrimination, even though Governor Janet Mills sought to deposit the dispute as a dispute over the rights of the state.

The United States Ministry of Health and Social Services has already referred Maine to the Ministry of Justice for the issue. And the Maine Ministry of Education refused at the end of last month to accept the resolution agreement of March 19, which prompted the Federal Agency to publish the warning letter and set the deadline on Friday.

These are the latest developments of a dispute, now seven -weekly, exploded after President Donald Trump had a brief exchange with Governor Janet Mills during a White House lunch. Trump wondered if Maine would comply with his executive decree prohibiting transgender athletes of sports for girls and women. Mills initially replied that Maine followed the law of states and federals, but finally joked “to see you in court” after the president threatened to retain federal state funding.

Since then, the Trump administration has targeted Maine with multiple surveys, financing cuts and other actions. Maine Prosecutor General Aaron Frey also continues the American Department of Agriculture about the Agency's decision to freeze in the State.

Meanwhile, the Republicans of the Maine Legislative Assembly call on Democratic leaders to hold hearings on several bills which aim to modify the non-discrimination policy of Maine by removing references to “gender identity”. However, these bills have not yet been provided for public hearings.

