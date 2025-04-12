Passage of mines and bill contingent on the head sign of IK: PTI – Pakistan





Islamabad: In a very clear sign that Imran Khans control over Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) besieged is still solid, even behind the prison cell, the party attracted a Red Clear line on Friday: controversial mines and minerals will not move a thumb without the treatment expressed.

The declaration made after a ten -closed -closed -closed meeting of the PTIS political committee, where the bill proposed by the majority of senior PTI leaders as a potential Trojan horse for federal encroachment, the clause was examined by clause.

Sources have said that the message from the great power political committee including senior party leaders was unequivocal: no green light unless it comes directly from Imran Khan.

No bill moved without the explicit approval of Imran Khans, said the panel.

With this declaration, the Committee actually criticized the brakes on controversial legislation and fired a clear shot on chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is criticized for having muscled the bill without the party leaders.

Despite the attempts at gandators to defend the legislation which, according to him, is the key to unblocking investments in the mining sector rich in the resources of the provinces, the senior leaders of the PTI declared that its arguments had not reprimanded the concerns or expanding the widening flaw lines in the ranks of PTI.

During the meeting, some senior managers also wondered if the bill could open the door to the increase in federal interference, in particular by the powerful Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), an organization supported by the army.

A senior PTI official who refused to be appointed described the defense of CM gandapurs as too little, too late.

Meanwhile, in an effort to enforce the party's discipline, the political committee has also introduced new strict protocols, forcing that all the directives of Imran Khan must now be issued in writing and filtered by the part of the parts of the central information secretary designated by the parties.

Not all statements that did not carry the official stamp will be considered unauthorized and potentially misleading, he added.

This decision follows whispers of poor internal communication and possible power games after reports emerged that the senior PTI leaders may have distorted the post-prison instructions of Khans, triggering a faction intrigue.

