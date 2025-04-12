Make sure there is no twin sun, Yan Harahap: the captain of this nation is still President Prabowo





Kedaipna.com- The politician of the Democratic Party, Yan Harahap, assessed that the visit of the ministers of the president Prabowo suffered at the residence of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, in the center of Java, was a positive thing. Yan, he recalled, the presence of the ministers of President Prabowo at the Jokowi residence in Solo, in the center of Java, was also in the atmosphere of Eid 2025. I see it positive. It is always an EID atmosphere. The ministers who participated met Mr. Jokowi who had also been with him in his previous government, said Yan on Saturday (4/4/2025). Yan has seen, in addition to staying in touch with the time of visiting the ministers of President Prabowo suffered at the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has also become a passionate event. Because after Mr. Jokowi finished serving, it may be time to meet and be friendly. So the momentum is right, said Yan. Yan rejected Twin Sun's hypothesis after visiting the ministers of the cabinet of President Prabowo suffered at the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Yan, the hypothesis is very inappropriate. A distance. Pak Prabowo leadership does not need to be doubted. The sun remains one, the captain of this nation is still President Prabowo, said Yan. Yan also hopes that in the future, all the elements of the children of the nation can continue to echo positive stories so that the atmosphere of the nation remains conducive. In my opinion, as a result of the nation, it should be a positive account that continues to be resolved, so that the atmosphere of this nation remains conducive, Yan said. Report: Pena Kedai team

