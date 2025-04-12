



At the end of a tumultuous week, an American immigration judge took the lawyers of the Trump administration on the side of lawyers, judging that the Palestinian graduate and organizer of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, could be expelled from the United States for his opinions.

The decision came the same day, Trump’s lawyers were criticized by another judge for challenging an order to provide details on how they would make a man wrongly deported to the United States.

Meanwhile, the American president insisted that his pricing war was going very well despite increasing fears of recession and that Beijing increased his reprisals in the United States to 125%.

The rules of judge Mahmoud Khalil can be expelled for his opinions

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate of Columbia University and Palestinian organizer, is eligible to be expelled from the United States, an immigration judge tried on Friday during a disputed hearing before a distant court of the center of Louisiana.

The decision on the sides of Trump's administrations claims that a short memo written by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who said that Khalils' beliefs and associations were contrary to the interests of foreign policy, is sufficient proof to delete a legal permanent resident of the United States. The un dated memo, the main evidence submitted by the government, contained no allegation of criminal conduct.

Khalil supporters marked the decision as unfair as it is alarming.

Read the full story

The Doj unable to say to the court where the man wrongly expelled is

Lawyers of the Trump administration were unable to say on Friday to a Federal Court where Maryland resident is located, Kilmar Abrego Garca, after being wrongly deported to El Salvador last month. Judge, Paula Xinis, urged the government at a stormy hearing. I don't ask for state secrets, she said. All I know is that it's not here. It was forbidden to the government to send it to Salvador, and now I ask a very simple question: where is it?

Read the full story

Head of the American military base in Greenland fired after the visit of JD VANCE

The leader of the American military base in Greenland was dismissed for criticizing the Washingtons agenda for the Arctic island after the visit of JD Vance two weeks ago.

The Susannah Meyers pass, which has been commander of the Pituffik space base since July, was removed in the midst of the reports which she had distant and the basis of American vice-presidents of the criticism of Denmark and its surveillance of the territory.

Read the full story

Trump insists on the price that war is going very well

Donald Trump insisted that his trade war with a large part of the world was doing very well despite the growing fears of the recession and that Beijing again struck prices on American exports to China.

As the American president said that his aggressive pricing strategy was evolving rapidly, a closely watched economic survey revealed that the expectations of American consumers in terms of pricing had climbed at a level of four decades.

Read the full story

Immigration agents are trying to enter the Los Angeles elementary schools

Immigration officials tried to enter two Los Angeles elementary schools this week, but were repressed by school administrators. The incident seems to be the first attempt at Trump's administrations to enter the city's public schools since the regulations have changed the regulations to allow immigration agents to enter sensitive fields such as schools.

The superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, Alberto Carvalho, confirmed that the agents of the Department of Internal Security sought five students from first to sixth year. They were refused after school directors asked to see their identification. Los Angeles Unified is a sanctuary district and does not cooperate with federal immigration agencies.

Read the full story

More law firms conclude pro bono offers to appease Trump

Donald Trump said on Friday that five main law firms had concluded agreements to provide his administration 600 million dollars with pro Bono legal work, among others, in order to prevent executive decrees from punishing them, an important capitulation for the president while he is attacking the legal profession.

The five companies Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft are among the most prestigious and recognized companies in the United States.

Read the full story

Officials have said to denounce anti-Christian colleagues

The State Department orders the personnel to report colleagues for cases of anti-Christian prejudices during the Biden administration, a part of Donald draws an aggressive push to reshape government policy on religious expression in its first months in office.

Read the full story

Trump Ally Snipes to the musician for Kennedy Center Dei concerns

The acting executive director of Kennedy Centers, Richard Grenell, a faithful ally of Donald Trump accused a professional musician of Vipdicity after having sent an email to the concerns of the centers now controlled by Trump on the initiatives of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Read the full story

SCRAP DEI law firms mention websites

Nearly two dozen American law firms have discreetly referred references to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) of their website and revised pro-bono work to align themselves more closely with the priorities of Donald Trumps, revealed a Guardian review, stressing Trump's administrations, a successful intimidation campaign against the legal profession.

Read the full story

Trump weakens American defenses against foreign interference, said the report

The Trump administration has weakened the tools that the American government uses to combat the campaigns of foreign influence, even if the secret attempts of Saudi Arabia and other malignant actors to influence American policy are developing in the scope, sophistication and scope, according to a new report by the Senate.

Read the full story

British man tattoo used by US officials to identify the alleged gang members

A British man was shocked to discover that a photo of his tattoo was included in a document US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used to identify the alleged members of a notorious Venezuelan criminal gang, Tren of Aragua (ADD).

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/12/president-trump-administration-mahmoud-khalil-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos