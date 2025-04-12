Bill Maher rents Trump as “ graceful '' during his visit to the White House





New rule: if I will criticize the President of the United States, then I will dine with the President of the United States. This could as well have been one of the non-no to start the episode of Friday of “Real Time With Bill Maher”, which opened its doors with the host detailing his visit on March 31 at the White House to meet President Trump. Maher, who was a frank critic of the commander -in -chief since before his first presidential term, said the evening in a long monologue at the top of the show.

“Let me first say that to all the people who treated it as if it was a kind of summit meeting,” you are ridiculous, “started Maher. “As if I was going to sign a treaty or something?” I have no power. I am a fucking actor. ”

Maher then praised the fact that he had the president signed a sheet of paper listing many insults that Trump had taken from Maher over the years, notably “Low-Life” and “his program is dead”. But the host's tone changed shortly after.

“The guy I met is not the guy who the day before dinner tweeted a pile of unpleasant shit on the way this dinner was a bad idea and what a disturbed asshole,” said Maher. “Just to start: he laughs. I have never seen him laugh in public. But he does it, including himself. He is not wrong.”

The dinner was organized by the musician Kid Rock, a longtime supporter of Trump and one of his most frank francs in the entertainment industry. Kid Rock was present for the meeting between Maher and the President.

Maher noted a timeless competition by visiting the White House: “I don't remember what we were talking about, but that must have been something with the 2020 elections. Because I know that he clearly used the” lost “world. And I said, “Wow, I never thought I would hear you say that.” He did not go crazy.

The host also shared that he remained “not Maga” and that the conversation covered his own criticisms towards the administrator of Trump, including his collapse of the agreement of President Obama in 2015 with Iran to limit the country's nuclear program. He also said that he had congratulated Trump for reporting that Dei had “gone too far”, legislation against trans athletes and continuous support for Israeli military action in Gaza. Maher noted that his point to remember from the president's private franchise with him was “emblematic of the reason why the Democrats are so unpopular these days”.

“Look, I understand. No matter who he is at a private dinner with an actor. It is important to know who he is on the world scene. I take him as positive that this person exists. Because everything I have never loved with him was – I swear that God – absent, at least this evening with this guy,” said Maher, describing the president later as “graceful.” “He mainly directed the conversation to:” What do you think of that? ” I know: your mind is blown.

Maher continued: “A crazy person does not live in the White House. A person who plays a lot on television on television, which, I know, is screwed up. It's not as screwed up as I thought.”

Maher previously teased that he had a lot to share on his meeting on March 31 with Trump, sharing an article on X the next morning to say: “Hey everyone, thank you for all the interest for my dinner with the president last night – I promise, everything will be revealed [‘Real Time’] … As it is April 1 today, nobody would believe what I said today anyway! »»

Since Maher's meeting with Trump, the administration has been faced with increased criticism to inflict mass rates against all American trade partners, a decision that has led to historic daily collapses on the world stock market. After announcing the policy of April 2, President Trump has since ordered a 90 -day break on world prices, although the administrator has increased 145%China, stimulating the country's reprisal rates and putting the two largest economies in the world in a trade war.

Maher recognized the change in the news cycle at the top of his monologue: “He put prices in all the countries of the world and of course, the stock market has plunged. And the next day, he said, “Well, I didn't say” Simon said. ” “”.

The guests of the episode of this week “Real Time” included Steve Bannon, Piers Morgan and Josh Rogin.

