The most popular national: IG Ridwan Kamil was hacked, Jokowi's trial





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – a number of political events have received the readers of the reader Tempo Friday April 11, 2025. From the hacking of social media accounts experienced by former Western Java governor Ridwan Kamil, a default trial against former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi, until the appointment of the president of Jakmania Diky SOEMARNO.

Here are three of the most popular reports of April 11 which are summarized Tempo::

1. Ridwan Kamil's account was hacked, Tangier of responsibility appeared

Instagram social media account The former governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, hacked on Friday evening April 11, 2025. TempoInstagram account @ridwankamil downloaded two black background images before 19.00 WIB.

The first image bed “Eng Ing Eng We return a friend … Ridwan Kamil is responsible for not running“The downloaded around 18.58 wib. While in the second image, he says”Happy dreaming of this is only the beginning of us. “” The writing was downloaded a few minutes later.

Ridwan Kamil confirmed the hacking of a personal account with a number of followers of 21.5 million people. “By hour 19.20 I cannot access my IG account. I did not have anything today. So I concluded that my account was under hack. I will contact Meta to recover my IG account,” said Ridwan Kamil on Friday April 11, 2025.

Up to 20.38 WIB, the two images downloaded by the pirate are still on the Instagram account of Ridwan Kamil. The photos were no longer visible in the Politician account of the Golkar party at 00.00 WIB.

2. Jokowi pointed out that the lawyer would face the trial for the defect of Esemka

The 7th President Joko Widodo or Jokowi faces a trial for lacking the cancellation of the production of Esemka cars. The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka appointed a solo lawyer, Yb Irpan, like his lawyer to deal with the trial.

The default trial against Jokowi was published by AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, a resident of NGoresan, Jebres Village, Jebres District, Solo, Central Java. The inaugural trial of the trial was to be held at the Solo District Court on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Met after meeting Jokowi at the Sumber residence, Banjarsari District, solo, Friday afternoon April 11, 2025, YB Irpan said that his party was still studying the content of the trial brought by AUFA to its customers. He said that the characteristics of the default value, namely to have a valid agreement and that part has not complied with the agreement.

He stressed that Jokowi had no agreement with AUFA LUQMANA as a applicant. In fact, he said Jokowi did not know the applicant. He only learned that the applicant was the son of the president of the Indonesian anti-corruption company (Maki) Boyamin Saiman.

Asked about Jokowi's provided in the inaugural trial of the default trial at the Solo District Court on April 24, IRPAN confirmed that his party would be present representative Jokowi because he had received power.

3. Regarding the president of Jakmania to be the staff, Pramono Anung: ask Diky yes

Jakarta Governor, Pramono Anung Wibowo, appointed president of Jakmania Diky Soemarno to become one of the employees in particular. However, Pramono did not officially announce the appointment of the president of Jakarta Persija supporter club as special staff.

Journalists interviewed Pramono about the appointment of Diky during an interview session at Taman Langsat, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Friday April 11, 2025. Pramono did not give a firm response on the news. “Later, ask Diky, yes,” said the man who was appointed governor of Jakarta on February 20.

One day before, Diky had visited the town hall of Jakarta when Pramono received a visit from Persija players and administrators. In the case, Diky was seen bearing an identification card of the provincial government of Jakarta on her chest.

During the Jakarta elections in 2024, Diky as president of the Jakmania had participated in the campaign of the Pair Candidate of Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. In the major campaign program of the Madya stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, for example, Pramono specifically praised Diky who was present by providing support.

Eravana Trikarinaputri And Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article.

