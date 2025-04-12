Turkey's opposition calls the boycott while anti-Erdogan demonstrations continue

The Turkish opposition has sworn to fight “until the end” against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chief of the CHP party accusing the head of state of having staged a “coup” to arrest the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul.

The leader of the Republican Popular Party, Ozgur Ozel, demanded an early election which, according to him, would serve as a “greater vote without confidence in history” against President Erdogan, following the arrest last month of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, considered as the main challenger of the president.

“Erdogan made a coup against his own rival. He made a coup against the next president of Turkey, our presidential candidate. This is why our resistance and our fight against this will continue until the end,” Ozel told the French AFP press agency.

Imamoglu's judgment took the biggest opposition demonstrations to grasp Turkey since 2013, although the demonstrations have dropped the intensity in the last 10 days in the middle of the holidays marking the end of Ramadan.

To maintain the momentum, the CHP Now calls for rallies in a district of Istanbul every Wednesday and a gathering Sunday in the key city of Samsun, in the Black Sea.



University students protest in Istanbul, Turkey, after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, March 27, 2025. Francisco Sec / AP

The polls indicate that Imamoglu could end the grip of Erdogan almost quarter of a century on power if it was allowed to be held in the presidential election in Türkiye in 2028

The mayor of Istanbul was arrested on March 19 for accusations related to corruption and organized crime. He appeared on Friday before the court to insult an official, the prosecutors calling for a sentence of seven years in prison.

Imamoglu denies all the accusations and claims that the accusations are politically motivated.

The EU urges Turkey to “defend democratic values” after mass arrests during demonstrations

Call for boycott

The CHP is also intended to expand the protest campaign by boycotting companies linked to Erdogan and its supporters.

“Ozel realized that the simple fact of inviting people to the streets will not help much,” said Atill Dors De Global Source Partners told RFI.

“There is a large segment of Turkish society which, either because they fear the police or [for cultural reasons]are not used to protest in the streets. Now, this boycott campaign allows everyone, whether it are CHP voters or not, to show their support in simply buying nothing. “”

Social media videos urging the boycott Identify companies related to Erdogan and its justice and development (AK), supermarkets with coffee channels.

British rock group Muse has canceled its next concerts in Turkey's follow -up calls by the opposition, because the promoter was linked to Erdogan's AK party.

“The boycott is the right decision, it is a long -awaited decision that must be made,” said a merchant, who did not want to be identified. “If the government continues in this way, the country will get worse. The boycott initiated by Ozgur Ozel is very relevant. We participate as traders. The merchants of the region all participate.”

Erdoan tightens his grip of repression against demonstrations while Europe remains silent

Released students

However, others have questioned tactics. “I am totally against the Boycott call,” said a room. “This is our national income, and there is no need to boycott some to cover the theft of others. [the opposition] Be elected, let them take over the country, that's what I say. “”

Erdogan threatens to punish people behind the boycott campaign. “Each type of sabotage intended for the economy of Turkey and the prosperity and peace of the country will be held responsible for the courts,” he told Parliament.

Police began to arrest people in Dawn Raids for publications on social networks supporting the boycott.

Nearly 2,000 people, many students, were arrested in repression against demonstrations to support imamoglu. However, a court in Istanbul ordered the release of 59 young demonstrators on Friday, in addition to 107 who were detained earlier.

The court explained its decision by pointing out the “risk of interruption of their studies” for the accused students.