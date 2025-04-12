US vice-president JD Vance probably in India on April 21, to meet Prime Minister Modi with NSA Mike Waltz | Latest news from India





US vice-president JD Vance and national security advisor Mike Waltz should be in India the same day in the third week of April, visits being considered a diplomatic coup for the Indian party, people familiar with the case said. There is a very brief window for a meeting between the American vice-president JD Vance and the NSA Mike Waltz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (via Reuters / Photo file) While Waltz visits New Delhi for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the Trust for Technology Cooperation initiative had been refreshed some time ago, Vances Trip was also finalized, people said on condition of anonymity. Waltz, which should go to India between April 21 and 23, will participate in an India-Uis in camera forum organized by a reflection group, people said. VANCE and WALTZ visits will follow a trip to India by national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, who was the first member of President Donald Trumps Cabinet to go to New Delhi in March for a security conclave and Dialogue Raisina. There is a very brief window for a meeting between Vance and Waltz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who should go to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, said the people. One of the main problems of the WALTSS agenda visit is the Trust (transforming the relationship by using strategic technology), which was launched during a meeting between Trump and Modi in Washington in February and is a renamed version of the Critical and Emerging (ICET) initiative. Confidence focuses on collaboration between governments, the academic world and private sectors of India and the United States on critical and emerging technologies in fields such as defense, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computers, biotechnology, energy and space, and ensure the protection of sensitive technologies. Like Icet, confidence is led by the NSAs of both parties and the meeting will be an opportunity for India and the United States to take stock of a range of defense initiatives and critical technologies, including the fight against export controls, the reduction of regulatory obstacles and the construction of trust supply chains. The people said that the visit of Vance and his wife of Indian origin, USHA, should be mainly of a personal nature and aimed at presenting the children of couples to their Indian origins. It will be 75% of a personal nature, with an official component of 25%, said a person. A American security team has developed several places that Vance and his family are likely to visit. Among the locations visited by the American security team, AGRA, Jaipur, Shimla and Hyderabad, which is considered a place that the couple could visit with their three children because the parents Ushas Radhakrishna Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri retrace their roots in Andhra Pradesh. The visit should have a high personal angle through the couple presenting their children Sons Ewan and Vivek and his daughter Maribel in India, people said. Vance met Usha Chilukuri as he attended the Yale Law School and the couple married in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/vance-likely-in-india-on-apr-21-set-to-meet-modi-with-waltz-101744398570004.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos