Imran's head sign is essential to adopt Kp Mines Bill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) unanimously decided that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mines and mineral bill will only be adopted after a thorough consultation and the official approval and confidence of its founding president, Imran Khan.

The decision was made during the meeting of the Political Political Committee held to discuss the Mines and Mineral Bill presented in the Provincial Assembly.

During the meeting, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur gave a complete and detailed briefing on all key aspects of the bill.

The central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a press release, said that the political committee had examined all the dimensions of the Threadbar bill and agreed unanimously that the bill did not contain any clause transferring provincial autonomy, rights or mineral resources to the Federation, SIFC or any other federal institution.

He said that during the meeting, it was agreed that the positive suggestions of all stakeholders would be welcomed and that the consultation with other parliamentary parties would continue to develop a large -scale consensus before the final approval of the bill.

The PTI chief said the bill had already been presented to the KP Assembly and was under discussion. However, it would only be approved by the Assembly after obtaining the formal approval of Imran Khan and aligning it fully with its program, its manifesto, its story and its public aspirations.

Waqas clearly indicated that there was no hurry in the approval of this bill, and there will be none in the future.

Meanwhile, he revealed that Imran strictly prohibited the people who met him to discuss the details of the meeting or the instructions with the media.

He said that in accordance with the instructions of Imran Khan, those who met him should submit written details of his instructions to the information from the Central Secretary, because only the central secretary's information were authorized to issue these written instructions and declarations.

Waqas said that any statement from other sources would not be considered official or credible from now on.

In addition, he said that the founder of PTI strictly abstained the party officials to make statements against each other. He said that the offenders will be confronted with opinions for providing services and that the celebration positions that held would be their responsibilities.

Waqas said that the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, had been informed of the authority and powers of the Punjab chief organizer, adding that an advisory committee of six members would be formed by the chief organizer.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals bill, 2025, sparked a storm of criticism, with the sister of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, Aleema Khan calling for the waiting of the proposed legislation.

The criticism, which comes mainly from PTI leaders and social media activists, was so severe that the chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had to publish a statement on Tuesday evening, rejecting “rumors and false ideas” concerning the amendments proposed.

The bill, which was tabled in the provincial assembly on April 4, was torn apart by decision -making and opposition legislators.

