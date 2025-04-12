Democrats ask the dry to probe the handling of stock markets





Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Questions Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump's candidate as Secretary of Agriculture, during his confirmation audience of the Committee for Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forests in the Dirksen building on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty images

On Friday, a group of Senate Democrats asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate President Donald Trump and others for “potential violations of the securities law” linked to the president's announcement this week of a break in the so-called reciprocal prices on imports of many countries.

“More specifically, we ask the dry to determine whether President Trump, members of his cabinet or other donors, initiated and responsible for the administration have engaged in violations of laws on initiates, market or other laws on values

The chief of the US Senate minorities, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is expressed during a press conference on legislation on the resolution of the Budget of the Republicans of the Senate in the American Capitol on April 03, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty images

“President Trump's declaration occurred a few hours before announcing a 90 -day break on his recently announced prices, which led to a gathering of the historic market after days of drop in the dramatic market,” said the letter.

The letter has been signed the minority chief of the Senate Chuck Schumer of New York, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, as well as Senator Adam Schiff from California and Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.

A SEC spokesperson refused to comment.

CNBC asked for comments from the White House on the letter.

On Thursday, the White House spokesman Kush Desai rejected the comments of Schiff and other Democrats raising concerns about the initiate of Trump's possible break.

“It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about its economic security in the face of the non-stop media,” DESAI said in a statement.

“The Democrats have paid themselves against the cheating of China for decades, and now they play partisan games instead of celebrating the decisive action of President Trump yesterday to finally wedge China,” he said.

This is the development of news. Come back for updates.

