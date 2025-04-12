



The question of the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has returned to public spotlights. The Constitutional Court (MK) and the Supreme Court (MA) have also been invited to intervene to complete the controversy which, until now, has not yet found a bright point. The president of the Archipelago Community Association (Hasrat), Sugiyanto, assessed that this problem should have been resolved for a long time. In addition, Gadjah Mada (UGM) University as a Jokowi campus has made an official diploma statement. However, Sugiyanto stressed the fact that this question continued to develop in the public sphere, even led to legal reports and to criminal demands against a certain number of parties that have accused the existence of false diplomas. “The Burden of Proof Should not be fixed on the suspicion, but also accused. This argument is logical and receiving, especially when it comes to high -ranking state officials, both throse who are in office and who have been withdrew,” sugiriyo said thrrough Rmol, Friday April 11, 2025. Sugiyanto also stressed that there had never been direct evidence to the public concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. According to him, this raises doubts in the community and triggers divisions of opinion. He affirmed, without a firm and clear legal stage, problems like this will continue to roll and harm public mental health. “Thanks to the good legal and regulatory breakthrough, this problem can be solved properly, without needing to continue to be extended as it now happens,” he concluded. Sugiyanto also encouraged legal action or a legal examination at the MK or the MA to end this controversy. He also hopes that the stage will obtain support from the DPR or the President thanks to the birth of new regulations.

