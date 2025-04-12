E PALANISWAMI Thank you PM Modi for supporting the return of AIADMK to NDA







Chennai: The AIADMK secretary general and head of the opposition Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting AIADMK and welcoming the party to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Taking on the social media platform X, Palaniswami said: “I am extending my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unshakable support at @Aiadmkofficial. We are honored to be welcomed in a partnership with the NDA – an alliance based on a shared vision for the progression and prosperity of the Tamil Nadu. “” He added: “At that pivotal moment, under the visionary leadership of the honorable Prime Minister @narendramod Ji, the AIADMK will work in close collaboration with the allies of the NDA to achieve the aspirations of the people and will contribute to its transformative vision of the country.” Stressing the future objectives of the party, EPS said: “Together, we are committed to building a larger Tamil Nadu – without dynastic policy, corruption and poor condition. The inhabitants of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent government and focused on development, and we are determined to deliver it in the next elections of the Assembly.” The declaration one day comes after Prime Minister Modi officially welcomed the AIADMK in the nda lap, expressing optimism about the renewed alliance. In his article on X, the PM Modi wrote: “Strongest Together, United towards the progress of Tamil Nadu! Happy that Aiadmk joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to the vision of the Grand Mgr and Jayalalitha. The Prime Minister also launched a clear attack on the power in power, declaring: “For the good of the progress of Tamil Nadu and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divide DMK is uprooted as soon as possible – something that our alliance will ensure.” Friday, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, during his visit to Chennai, officially announced the renaissance of the AIADMK-BJP and declared that the AIADMK would direct the NDA at the Tamil Nadu. He also confirmed that Palaniswami would be the chief ministerial candidate of the coalition in the elections of the 2026 assembly. During a press conference, HM Shah described the renewed alliance as a “natural partnership”, declaring that the two parties share a common vision of the development of Tamil Nadu. This meeting marks a major political development, repairing the links that were cut in September 2023. The Alliance had broken after the controversial remarks by Tamil Nadu BJP, K. Annamalai, who had offended the management of AIADMK by criticizing emblematic Dravidian leaders like CN Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa. (This story has not been published by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from a unionized flow.)



