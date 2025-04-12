Jokowi was continued because of the Esemka car, these are the words of the lawyer





Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irpan after meeting Jokowi at his residence at Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Friday 4/14/2025). Photo / Ary Wibowo

SOLO – Former president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) It is likely that it will not be present directly in the trial of the default trial linked to the ESEMKA car published by AUFAA LUQMAN (19), a young man from solo. Jokowi appointed Yb Irpan as a law to attend the hearing at the Solo District Court (PN). – Former president Joko Widodo () It is likely that it will not be present directly in the trial of the default trial linked to the ESEMKA car published by AUFAA LUQMAN (19), a young man from solo. Jokowi appointed Yb Irpan as a law to attend the hearing at the Solo District Court (PN). “The trial is on April 24 (April 2025) at the solo district court, which was present. In this case, Pak Jokowi gave the power to represent and also gave the power of power in the context of mediation,” said Yb Irpan after meeting Jokowi in his residence in the village of Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Friday 4/14/2025). YB Irpan said he was studying the content of the default trial linked to the ESEMKA car published by AUFAA LUQMAN. He stressed that the default trial had been executed due to contractual relations. The question is whether there is a commitment between the applicant and Jokowi as a defendant, including the former vice-president (vice-president) Maruf Amin, and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as an Esemka car manufacturer. He said that the default value of one of its characteristics was a valid agreement. Because part does not comply with obligations or achievements as promised. “I have matured (speaking) with Mr. Jokowi, and so far, there has never been a constraint in the form of an agreement with someone who has currently filed a complaint,” he said. Mentioned by the coordination between the defendants, YB Irpan said, for the moment, he had no communication and coordination, both with Maruf Amin or with the PT Solo Kreasi manufacturing. Currently, he is still expecting orders from Jokowi. Before there is an order, it will not go too far. He received the power of Jokowi from mediation. In accordance with the provisions, before the subject is examined by the jury, mediation must first be carried out. For any reason, in particular the accused can be represented by his power. He has revealed, so far, Jokowi and the Pengggaan had no agreement at all. While Jokowi has so far had an idea, the idea of ​​realizing that Esemka can be produced as a national car is a natural thing and has good intentions. If he has not been achieved so far, he has continued, of course, there are many factors that influence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P855TMQ4BAG Regarding the argument which undergoes losses because Esemka is not produced en masse and cannot be ordered, Yb Irpan maintains that who dedicates of course who must prove. Because with the roll of Esemka's speech as a national car, the applicant suffered a loss. “If you look at his age (applicant) when the ESEMKA car is discussed as a national car, he was only 6 years old. He was born in 2006 and Mr. Jokowi raised the idea that Esemka has become a national car and produced en masse,” he said. By being asked if the trial was a political accusation, Yb Irpan said that on the side of the impact was possible. It is just that he does not know much and is limited to seeing this problem of legal optics. “Political aspects, sociologists and politicians are much more competent,” he said. (ABD)

