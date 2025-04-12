Politics
Why did the EU not act against the growing repression of Turkey? DW 04/11/2025
While the mayor of Istanbul's imprisoned opposition appeared on Friday in court in one of the multiple cases against him, the supporters gathered to protest against what they believe to be a politically motivated campaign to prevent him from presenting themselves to the presidency.
Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been detained in Silivri prison since March 23, is the presidential candidate for the main opposition party of Turkey. He was considered the candidate with the best chance of defeating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for almost a quarter of a century.
The imprisonment of Imamoglu was largely considered to be politically motivated, but the government of Erdogan insisted that the judiciary is independent and without political influence. If it is condemned, Imamoglu could be prohibited from the public service.
But despite the weeks of anti -government demonstrations and a trial that many consider another step in the shift of Turkey in authoritarianism, the response of the European Union was considered superficial.
Selim Kuneralp, a former Turkish EU ambassador, told DW that the EU had been “a little hesitant” to respond to the mayor's arrest and the subsequent repression of the demonstrators. “I think the EU leaders were not willing to seem too hostile to President Erdogan,” he added.
Turkey is aspirant for the EU and should have higher standards in the rule of law, human rights and press freedom. But the growing strategic value of Turkey as a member of NATO, according to experts, seems to have influenced Europe's response to the deterioration of these values.
How did the EU react to the arrest of Imamoglu?
The Council of Europe, the main body of human rights of the continent, has called
Felix Banaszak, co -president of the German Green Party, visited Turkey to “support democratic forces”. Serpil Midyatli, deputy chief of the Social Democratic Party of Center-Gauche (SPD), expressed his concerns concerning the independence of the judiciary and if the mayor will receive a fair trial.
“There is already more than one indication that the judiciary is no longer independent,” she said on Friday in DW, adding that the procedure could be “trained as long as possible”.
Marta Kos, the EU enlargement commissioner and therefore directly responsible for the membership of Turkey in the block, canceled a visit to Turkey in opposition to the mayor's arrest. She was to attend the Antalya diplomacy forum, scheduled for April 11 to 13 and meet the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
As an institution, however, the EU did not offer much more than the usual platitudes. “The European Union is deeply concerned about the detention and arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and other public figures, including members of the press and civil society representatives,” KOS said in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on April 1, calling it back “Democrat”.
“We have said on several occasions that Turkey must effectively reverse the negative trend in the fields of fundamental rights and the rule of law,” she added.
Kos alluded to the limits of the EU in the treatment of Turkey by emphasizing the multifaceted relationship with the country. “In Syria, in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Lebanon or in the south of the Caucasus, Turkey is a strategic partner in Europe,” she said.
Asli Aydintasbas, member of the main policy of the European Council on foreign relations, said that the silent response of the EU is the result of various geopolitical pressures with which the Union is struggling with. The EU has moved to “an approach with a hard and pragmatic nose”, she said, as cooperation with Turkey in various regional crises with a direct incidence on the block becomes necessary.
“It is clear that the mayor of Istanbul does not appear in the 10 main EU priorities,” she added.
Is Turkey essential to European security?
As part of a 2015 agreement which has seen Turkey receive 9 billion in the last decade, Ankara has promised to slow down the irregular migration to the EU. And only four months ago, he won a geopolitical victory when the rebels supported by Turkey ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and trained a transitional government in December.
Perhaps even even more important from the point of view of European security, Turkey has maintained close links with Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. There is an increasing meaning Istanbul may need to play a role to maintain peace, once it has been established.
“Europe's security is unthinkable without Turkey,” said President Erdogan while arguing for more in -depth integration with European countries.
Analysts believe that Turkish troops could be included in the comfort force proposed to monitor peace in Ukraine, if and when the war ends and a regulation is agreed between Moscow and kyiv.
Lawrence Freedman, an eminent historian and military strategist, told DW in February that Russia could find the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine “more acceptable” if Turkish soldiers were part of it. Turkey reported that it would be willing.
The NATO chief, Mark Rutte, praised the value of Turkey, not only for the conclusion of the grains of the Black Sea at the start of the conflict in 2022, but also to provide Ukraine ammunition, artillery and essential drones.
At a press conference in early April, Rutte dodged a question about the arrest of Imamoglu when it was asked if NATO would reconsider the Turkey's offer to welcome the Allies for an informal meeting scheduled to be held in May.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he wanted Turkey to play a leading role in the end of the war in Ukraine, and discussed a “clear proposal for Turkey to assume the greatest possible co-responsibility” to resolve the conflict.
Ayddintasbas said that Erdogan was trying to conclude an agreement with his NATO allies.
“Turkey is currently the strongest force in the Black Sea and said to its Western counterparts, its allies, that in exchange for a push against Russia, it wants support for the military modernization efforts of Turkey,” she said. “The message is: we do not beat Russia, but our solid presence means denying control of Russia in the Black Sea.”
“The EU does not have a lever” on Turkey
Since the start of the war in February 2022, Turkey has refused to impose anti-Russian sanctions and has continued to buy Russian energy which in turn fueled the Kremlin war machinery.
Some fear that Turkey's economic dependence on Russia can keep it closer to Moscow than Europe. In addition to importing Russian gas via the Turkstream pipeline, Turkey sends most of the agricultural exports to Russia and welcomes millions of Russian tourists each year.
While Russia has praised in Türkiye, the EU has lost all the leverage when it frozen Turkey's membership offer.
“The EU has no leverage because there is no negotiation on the membership process of Turkey, or the deepening of the customs union, or the liberalization of visas,” said former Turkish ambassador Kuneralp.
Experts believe that even if stronger links with Turkey offer convincing strategic advantages for the EU, diverge too far from European values could turn against him.
