PM Modi greets the BJP alliance with AIADMK for the assembly survey TN 2026: NDA will uproot corrupt and divider DMK | Latest news from India

Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the reunion of the BJP with the main opposition party to Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, before the elections of the State Assembly in 2026 and declared that the alliance would uproot the corrupt and divided DMK for the good of the progress of the State. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, joins forces with the leader of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) K Annamalai, the secretary general of India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edappi K. Palaniswami Press Conference, in Chennai on Friday. (Ani)

The DMK in power criticized the AIADMK for having joined the hands with the BJP, qualifying the alliance of betraying of the Tamil Nadu.

Modi expressed his happiness about Friday developments in Chennai in a post -end post on X. Street together, united in Tamil Nadus Progress! He said.

Happy AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress and use the state with diligence. We will ensure a government that fills the vision of the Grand Mgr and Jayalalithaa Ji, said Modi.

For the progress of Tamil Nadus and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divider DMK is uprooted as soon as possible, what our alliance will do, he added.

Palaniswami Direct the NDA in Tn

The two parties confirmed their alliance, after days of speculation, during the visit of the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah in Chennai on Friday.

Shah said that the Alliance would dispute the next elections of the State Assembly under the direction of the AIADMK chief and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The head of the BJP said that the elections will take place at the national level under the direction of Narendra Modi and that as part of the head of the AIADMK chief, Edappadi Palaniswami at the level of the state, PTI reported.

The DMK government at Tamil Nadu is prey to rampant corruption, atrocities against dalits and women, and a complete break in law and order. Under the direction of (CM MK) Stalin, the state has witnessed several scams, including the 39,000 crores of alcohol, sand extraction scam, energy scam, transport scam, money laundering, nutrition kit, free Dhoti scam, illegal raids, smuggling and irregularities linked to MnGrega, said Shah.

Asked about the AIADMK divergent stand on several questions, Shah said that these questions will be discussed and that a minimum common program will be evolved if necessary.

Palaniswami Thank you Modi

Palaniswami thanked Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering support at AIADMK.

We are honored to be welcomed in a partnership with NDA. An alliance based on a shared vision of the progress and prosperity of the Tamil Nadus. At that central moment, with visionary advice from the Honorable Prime Minister @Narendramod Ji, the AIADMK will work in close collaboration with the allies of the NDA to achieve the aspirations of the people and will contribute to its transformative vision, he said.

DMK Slams alliance

Meanwhile, the deputy of DMK Kanimozhi criticized the AIADMK joining the fold of the NDA and described it as “great betrayal” of TN. State people will give a lesson adapted to this alliance, she told journalists here.

She also criticized Palaniswami for sitting silently during the press conference when Shah announced the alliance.

TN CM had often declared that the two parties had maintained the contact and that an alliance reappeared. It turned out to be true, she added.