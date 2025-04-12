



The host of MSNBC, Lawrence Odonnell, could have a talent to predict the future actions of President Donald Trump.

Tuesday, the host of the last word predicted that Trump would back up his administrations, a large implementation of prices on more than 100 countries.

This prediction was carried out on Wednesday when the president announced a 90 -day break on most prices.

Odonnell, who was born in Boston, also made another prediction on Tuesday: Trump will produce the Peter Navarro commerce advisor for the unpopularity of prices.

And Donald Trump will dismiss Peter Navarro because Wall Street will demand it. Is the problem now for Donald Trump when does these prices go back? And how (Wall Street) will it know that Donald Trump will no longer suddenly impose these prices? Odonnell said on his show. Donald Trump will need proof for Wall Street and for American industry and for republican members of the Congress, he will no longer ruin their lives with prices.

Recently, Navarro was involved in a word war with the CEO of Tesla and a billionaire ally of Trump, Elon Musk.

When questioning how the prices will affect Musks Electric Vehicle Company during a CNBC interview on Monday, Navarro said Tesla was not a car manufacturer but a car assembler.

Navarro added that the Trump administration and musk have different ways of thinking.

We want the tires made in Akron. We want the transmissions made in Indianapolis. We want the engines made of flint and Saginaw. And we want cars made here, said Navaro.

Tuesday morning, Musk replied by calling Navarro a moron and more stupid than a brick bag on his social media website X.

Navarro is really a moron. What he says here is clearly false, wrote Musk on X. A community note has been included below Navaros indicating that Tesla has the most vehicles manufactured by Americans, according to a 2024 cars.com report.

On Tuesday, a journalist asked the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, to respond to Navarro to Insulte Musc.

These are obviously two people who have very different opinions on trade and prices, she said on Tuesday during a White House press briefing. The boys will be boys and we will let their public fight continue.

Trump announced a set of radical rates on more than 100 countries on April 2.

Several countries have been affected by a reference rate of 10%, while others were affected by higher prices, such as Israel being affected by a rate of 17%.

Trump then announced a 104% rate on all goods imported from China. In retaliation, China imposed a price of 84%. The European Union has also recently approved reprisal rates.

Trump fell on his prices on most nations for 90 days on Wednesday while increasing his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%, according to the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2025/04/msnbc-host-that-called-trump-caving-on-tariffs-has-another-prediction.html

