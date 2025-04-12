Politics
While China strikes with 125% prices on us, XI invites the EU to team up against Trump intimid
A few hours after Beijing increased its prices on American products at 125% in the last salvo of its commercial dispute with Washington, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the European Union to join China to defend globalization and oppose “unilateral acts of intimidation”, in the sharp criticisms of President Donald Trumps.
XI made these comments during interviews with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez in Beijing on Friday, while saying that China considers the EU as a vital partner in a multipolar world and encouraging closer coordination to stabilize world trade. Having a warning without referring directly to the United States, Xi said, there are no winners in a tariff war.
The Chinese trade ministry announced on Friday that It would increase prices on all American imports by 84% to 125%Climb the trade conflict, but also suggesting that this could be the last pricing movement of Beijing in the current reprisals.
The ministry said that there was now “no acceptance of the market” for American exports at such high rate levels and warned that China was ready to fight until the end if it was caused. If the United States continues to impose prices on Chinese goods exported to the United States, China will ignore it, said the press release, referring to alternative countermeasures still to study.
On Friday, the news rocked the world markets while the Asian indices dived, Japan Nikkei fell by almost 5% and Hong Kong shares have been heading for their worst week since 2008. Oil prices were also on the right track for a second week of decline.
Schez echoed concern, urging Washington and Beijing to regain dialogue and call commercial wars as not good for the world. He also underlined the need for a more balanced EU-China relationship, citing the trade deficit in blocks of $ 300 billion with Beijing.
The comments came while Trump increased prices on Chinese products over 145%, while China retaliated with 125% of American imports. Under a partial stay, Trump has suspended certain prices on other countries, including the EU, for 90 days.
The story continues below this announcement
“ No winner in a pricing war ''
Friday, XI welcomed the Spain Pedro Schez, after also talking about counterparts in Saudi Arabia and South Africa. According to the official Chinese summary of talks, XI said there are no winners in a tariff war, and go against the world isolate themselves, in an apparent reference to the United States.
China and the EU should fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly maintain the tendency of economic globalization and the international commercial environment, and resist jointly unilateral intimidation, not only to protect their own legitimate rights and interests, but also to protect international equity and justice, and to safeguard rules and international order, the Summary said that the Chinese President said in Snchez.
Spain said Schez told Xi that its country favored a more balanced relationship between the EU and China on the basis of negotiations to resolve differences and cooperation in the areas of common interest.
XI plans to go to Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Cambodia next week, The guardian reported.
The story continues below this announcement
Macron wrote on X early Friday that prevailing on the suspension of partial prices, in break from new prices on various countries which would have reached 50%, send a signal and leave the door open to talks. But this break is fragile.
The temporary suspension of American prices for 90 days is both a signal and an opening for negotiations.
However, this break remains fragile.
Fragile, because the 25% tasks on steel, aluminum and cars, as well as 10% prices on other products, are still in place.
Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron) April 11, 2025
He added: This 90-day break means 90 days of uncertainty for all our companies, on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.
Battus financial markets received a short stay on Wednesday When Trump decided to suspend the tasks on dozens of countries. However, its growing commercial dispute with China, the second economy in the world, continued to fuel fears of recession and additional reprisals.
The USS S&P 500 index ended 3.5% less on Thursday and has now dropped around 15% compared to its peak of all time in February.
The “break”
While Trump suddenly paused the reciprocal prices on other countries after their entry into force this week, he excluded China from the stay, rather increased rights to Chinese imports as a punishment for the initial passage of Beijing to retaliate.
The story continues below this announcement
Trump had imposed prices on Chinese products of 145% since it entered into officesaid a White House official.
Meanwhile, Trump told the White House journalists that he thought that the United States could conclude an agreement with China, but reiterated his argument that Beijing had really enjoyed the United States for a long time.
I am sure that it may be very well understood, said the American president, referring to XI. In a real sense, he has been one of my friends for a long time, and I think it ends up working with something that is very good for the two countries.
XI and Trump are not known to have spoken since the inauguration of Trumps. Beijing said he had no intention of safeguarding what he calls that it prevails over intimidation with the prices.
The story continues below this announcement
We are never lazy and will not monitor that the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people are raped, and we will not be dedicated as international economic and commercial rules and the multilateral trade system is compromised, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said on Thursday.
In addition to reprisal rates, Beijing has restricted imports from Hollywood films and has put 18 American companies on commercial restriction lists.
The Ministry of Commerce said that the Porte de Chinas was open to dialogue, but this must be based on mutual respect.
-With PTI and Reuters entries
