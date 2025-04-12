



The United States Supreme Court unanimously judged that the Trump administration had to try to release a man from Maryland who was wrongly expelled to a mega-ga-coffre in El Salvador.

In a 9-0 decision, the judges refused to block the ordinance of a lower court to “facilitate” the collection of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but they also said that judge Paula Xinis had perhaps exceeded her authority.

On Friday, judge Xinis ordered the Trump administration to provide him with daily updates to the measures they take to bring Mr. Garcia to the United States.

The government has conceded that Mr. Garcia was expelled due to an “administrative error”, although it also alleges that he is a member of the MS-13 gang, that his lawyer denies.

Mr. Garcia, a Salvadoran, is one of the dozens of alleged migrants members of the gangs placed by the United States on military aircraft last month and stole for the famous Cecot d'El Salvador (Terrorism Confainment Center) as part of an arrangement between the two countries.

Following the ordinance of the Supreme Court, lawyers for the Trump administration went before the Xinis judge of the Maryland district court on Friday to explain how they will release Mr. Garcia.

The judge had asked the government to explain that morning how he had planned to bring Mr. Garcia back, but the lawyers of the Ministry of Justice filed a request requesting the deadline for the deadline until Tuesday evening.

In a two -page file, government lawyers have described its deadlines as “unrealizable”.

During a hearing tense in time which lasted about half an hour, judge Xinis repeatedly put pressure on the Ministry of Justice for details on the rentals of Mr. Garcia.

“I don't ask for state secrets,” she said. “I ask a very simple question: where is it?”

Judge Xinis finally ruled that the government should provide him with daily updates on the location and status of Mr. Garcia, what efforts it had already done to bring him back to the United States and what efforts he will undertake.

In court documents, Mr. Garcia's lawyers accused the government of having tried to “delay, obscure and flout judicial orders, while a man's life and security are in danger”.

In his emergency call to the Supreme Court last week, the Trump administration argued that judge Xinis did not have the power to make the order to return Mr. Garcia on Monday evening and that US officials could not force Salvador to return it.

The American solicitor, Dean John Sauer, wrote in his emergency judicial file: “The Constitution accused the president, and not the courts of the federal district, with the conduct of foreign diplomacy and the protection of the nation against foreign terrorists, in particular by having their withdrawal.”

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, made its decision in an order not signed Thursday.

The judges did not give the administration a deadline for the moment when Mr. Garcia is to be released.

They said judge Xinis may have exceeded his authority when she forced the Trump administration to “make” Garcia's return.

“The District Court should clarify its directive, with respect duly the deference of the executive power in the conduct of foreign affairs,” said the ordinance of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, President Donald Trump told journalists that if the Supreme Court said “bringing someone, I would do this”.

“I respect the Supreme Court,” he said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice told the BBC that the Supreme Court had properly recognized “he was the exclusive prerogative of the president to carry out foreign affairs”.

“By directly noting the deference due to the executive power, this decision illustrates once again that the militant judges do not have the jurisdiction to take control of the president's power to conduct a foreign policy.”

Mr. Garcia, 29, entered the United States illegally in adolescence of El Salvador. In 2019, he was arrested with three other men from Maryland and owned by the federal immigration authorities.

But an immigration judge granted him protection against expulsion on the grounds that he could be at risk of persecution against local gangs in his country of origin.

Democratic Senator Chis Van Hollen, who represents Mr. Garcia, said that the case marks a “disturbing moment” for the United States with regard to the rule of law.

“It only took them 72 hours to illegally remove Abrego Garcia and get him out of the country in Salvador,” Van Hollen told BBC News. “They can recover them in 72 hours or less, and they have to do it. And they have to do it now.”

Mr. Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, is an American citizen and asks for her release since her deportation.

“I will continue to fight until my husband is at home,” she told New York Times on Thursday.

