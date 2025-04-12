Trump authorizes soldiers to take control of federal land along the South American border





CNN –

President Donald Trump sent a memorandum to four leaders of the federal department on Friday evening, asking them to allow soldiers to use and jurisdiction of the Federal Lands along the American-Mexican border.

The service note, sent to the interior secretary Doug Burgum, the Secretary of Security of the Maison Kristi Noem, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the agricultural secretary Brooke Rollins, declares that the soldiers must play a more direct role in the efforts to guarantee the border and calls on the secretaries to act to provide the consumption of the Ministry of Defense and the Jurisdiction on certain Federal Lands to allow military activities Military facilities.

The memo indicates that the Ministry of Defense should be assured of competence on land, in particular the Roosevelt reserve, a band of 60 -foot land wide along the border for military purposes, in particular the construction of border walls and the installation of the detection and surveillance equipment. The memo excludes federal Indian reservations.

Trump demanded that the US military intensify its presence along the southern border on its first day in power, and thousands of US troops in additional active service were ordered within the framework of the current military mission of Trump administrations on the border, CNN reported.

Because Trump has declared a national emergency at the border, according to the memo, Burgum can make withdrawals, reserves and restrictions on public land to provide for the use of public land by the Ministry of Defense.

The memo also confirms what CNN declared last month in progress: the plans for the army to take command of a territory strip along the border by designating federal land as a military installation.

The migrants who are going through this area would be put in maintenance for intrusion on a military property, previously reported CNN, until the Ministry of Internal Security can arrive to recover and expel them by putting the army in a position to effectively hold migrants, which is traditionally a function of application of the law. The military is prohibited from carrying out national police under the law of Comitatus posse of 1878, but by describing the area as a detention zone, the DOD could ensure that this law.

The memo explains that the four agency heads will initially implement this memorandum in a limited sector of federal land designated by Hegseth. However, at any time, Hegseth can extend the activities under the memo note to additional federal land along the border.

The memo also indicates that the members of the armed forces will follow the rules for the use of the force prescribed by the Secretary of Defense.

CNNS Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

