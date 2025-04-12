Trump brings a British moron bonus to the United States

WHen Donald Trump Launched his pricing war on April 2, legislators in Europe were struggling to understand the strategy. Was it a bluff, or did he really want to collapse world trade, the stock market markets and the Western alliance in an imprudent game of 4D failures?

On April 9, however, the president discovered something that we, in the United Kingdom, already know: against the bond market, there are only 2D failures and that you always lose. Because the British have already been here.

In September 2022, after the fainting of Boris Johnson as a conservative leader, the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, launched a Budgetary state Designed to scam the rules of fiscal policy. She was going to play 160 billion tax discounts over five years, fully funded by borrowing, in defiance of the advice of the highest -end British Treasurys, which she dismissed on the first day of her administration.

The tax guard dog of governments, set up to prevent the type of debacle that was going to occur, was sidelined. Commentators, I myself includedwho warned that the strongly indebted country could face a Sudden stop Foreign investments have been ignored.

The consequences came quickly. The book has slipped, the yield on state obligations at 10 years Engendered Almost 5%, then we discovered that lenders Margin intake With regard to leverage, the request for an additional capital commitment to support loans required pension funds to collect funds by pouring securities with golden on the market.

With key pension schemes near the collapseTruss reversed the entire package; licensed his Minister of Finance While he was halfway on the Atlantic Ocean on the way back of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC; And resigned After only 45 days in power, becoming the shortest Prime Minister in history. Towards the end, the British tabloid press started live broadcast Images of a supermarket lettuce, betting that she will survive the mandate of the farms. It did.

Helen Lewis: Liz Truss fought the lettuce, and the lettuce won

WIth Trumps Tariff PauseSome important details are different. Unlike the United Kingdom, which is exposed to External liabilities worth more than five times its GDPThe United States has much lower risks from investors who simultaneously pour the dollar and treasury obligations. And Trusss's error was a simple act of economic pride rather than being part of a great geopolitical strategy, as Trumps' trade policy claims to be.

However, something can be learned from similarities. In both cases, crucial days have seen the shares and obligations decrease tandemSomething that the high finance manual should not happen. Normally, when the stock markets decrease, investors go to the security of public bonds. Today, we see a capital flight from an entire national entity.

Since the resignation of farms, the United Kingdom has undergone higher bond yields and higher debt detention costs than its European peers. At the same time, interest rates on household mortgages remained painfully high phenomenon nicknamed the Cretin cream by its detractors.

Inflicting pain on American investors can be part of the presidents' plan, to show that China in search of economic decoupling, America is ready to suffer. But once you have broken a complex system, things tend to happen that you did not intend.

As I write, the dollar fall and exceed the 90 -day break on the reciprocal rate is close at 5%. This means that the cost of borrowing for the United States government is now double what it was five years ago, because investors demand higher yields to have the safest debt in the world. If these two circumstances persist next week and are starting to affect the revenues of the Americans, the Cretin bonus can cross the Atlantic.

It is difficult to determine if Trump had planned to withdraw the reciprocal rates within seven days of their imposing. The most likely interpretation is that he gave up under pressure from the markets and republicans of the Congress which became worried about the risk of recession and what it would do to the electoral prospects of the parties.

Trump gave in for the same reason that Truss did it. For the second time in three years, the reckless leader of great English -speaking power has played mind games with global bond investors and lost. Just as the farm weaken Great Britain in the long term, the style of Trumps Tariff Gambit and its result may have weakened America.

Read: Price damage that cannot be canceled

Othe justification of the North for The Trumps plan has a certain legitimacy: if the United States wants to reindustrialize, to ensure its own long-term security in the face of the rise in China, then forcefully prevent the flow of manufactured products in America is a way to do so, although brutal and risky. But the logical result of this approach would be the end of the domination of the dollar. The American trade deficit with the rest of the world is what creates the demand for foreigners to hold its public debt. Once this demand is removed, the United States will stop becoming the world supplier of secure securities. In addition, by dealing with former geopolitical friends as enemies, he risks sacrificing all the premiums resulting from the prestige and the stability of the dollars.

Trump seems to believe that he can solve this last problem thanks to what the Stratège de la Crois War Thomas Schelling called Compart. America will arm the rest of the world strongly to go there, despite the newly unfavorable terms. He will use the threat of prices to force Europeans to buy American food products such as chlorinated chicken and beef treated with hormonethat their governments currently Prohibition of health reasonsAnd the American oil they no longer need, through a mixture of chaos, disinformation and Chutzpah.

But it is irrational because he forces Trump and his allies to establish an instrumental political version of Exorbitant privilege As a French Minister of Finance, describes once the Americas that influence the world economic order. It would be the right to dictate: to Great Britain that he ceases to imprison people who harass women outside the abortion clinics; to Germany that it allows Freedom of expression for fascists; to Ukraine that it is gives the territory. A plan based on the coercion of the allies of the Americas, rather than its opponents, seems very unlikely to work.

At a geopolitical level, the Trump administration seems to be torn among three strategies. The first was describe By the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Brussels in February: Our goal is the Pacific, so we depreciate conventional military deterrence against Russia; It is up to Europeans to raise their defense expenses to 5% and to maintain Ukraine in the fight. It is a reality that most European nations are now ready to accept.

The second less pleasant strategy to taste would be a version of the 21st century of Monroe doctrine: forget about the confrontation with China; Solidify control of the Americas by subordinate Panama, Canada and Greenland; And prosper by industrial self -sufficiency. A third party could involve Trumps' offer from a strategic case to Russia to break its alliance with Chinawhat Some analysts called a Reverse NixonWho could call on Vladimir Putin, but would effectively put an end to the guarantee of collective security of article V of the Natos at the European nations threatened by Russia.

For European leaders, option three would represent a deadly threat. And because they fear that all these options are at stake, their reactions to the tariff war are framed mainly through a security lens, and not economic. In most European capitals, the United States is already considered an unreliable ally, unstable democracy and destructive force for economic stability.

The chaos of the weekly market orchestrated by Trump arrives in addition to that. The danger is now that, as with the fiasco of the farm, the Americans will pay a permanent price for a crazy gesture event. Contrary to what happened with Truss, who was quickly dismissed by his own legislators from parties, the United States has no immediate prospect of getting rid of the man in charge. Most Europeans know that if Trumps' objective is to treat them as the enemy in a trade war and to put parts of the European continent to Vladimir Putin, then Europe, it also has options. One is to unite the rest of the West in a global free trade area, not only encompassing Europe itself, but also Australia and Canada. Another is to make a strategic economic rapprochement with China and the leaders of the European Union have already arranged To meet the chief of China, Xi Jinping, in a few months. A third option is to eliminate technology and services from European market Americas, as well as its defense giants.

All of these options would have seemed unthinkable until very recently. Now Great Britain and Europe around 500 million citizens are thinking about what they might look like in practice. If the Western alliance is fractured irrevocably, along the commercial and security fault lines, the consequences for the United States would be negative in both dimensions.

If America now enters a period of strategic confrontation with China, it would need allies and supply chains covering continents from Nordic countries to the Red Sea. Alliances and supply chains are both built on confidence. American trusted reserves have just dropped.