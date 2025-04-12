Misinformation on PM Narendra Modi, Kancha Gachibowli Row and more





From a manufactured press card alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his retirement from politics to the false allegations of the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi jumping the discussion on the bill of Waqf (amendment) and appearing only in the Lok Sabha to vote, read our verifications of facts this week here this week here Narendra Modi withdrew from politics on September 16? No, the now graphic viral times is false An alleged press time now indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his retirement and that his last day as a PM on September 16, 2025 became viral online. Newschecker, however, found that the claim was false. Learn more here. Has Rahul Gandhi jumped the discussion and did he only appear to vote on the bill on the modification of the WAQF? Several social media users have said that the head of the congress and Lop Rahul Gandhi had visited the Lok Sabha just to vote on the Waqf bill (amendment) and jumped the discussion on the same. Newschecker, however, found that the claim was false. Learn more here. A viral video pretending to show compensation for the Kancha Gachibowli forest is generated by AI

A video allegedly showing a huge trees training in the Kancha Gachibowli forest, with wild animals fleeing the bulldozers and the police trying to arrest the demonstrators has become viral on social networks. Newschecker found that the video was generated. Learn more here. Kancha Gachibowli Row: 2020 Cerf Video walking on the road to Haridwar shared as Hyderabad Several social media users have shared a video showing a herd of drums wandering in the streets in Hyderabad after being forced to go out due to the clearing of the Kancha Gachibowli of 400 acres. Newschecker, however, found that the claim was false. Learn more here. Photo generated by the AI ​​of Virat Kohli retro-gaming with the family becomes viral A pretending photograph show the Indian cricket player Virat Kohli with his actor producer Anushka Sharma and their children playing a retro video game on a CRT TV surfaced online. Newschecker, however, found that the image was generated by AI. Learn more here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newschecker.in/fact-check/weekly-wrap-misinformation-on-pm-narendra-modi-kancha-gachibowli-row-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos