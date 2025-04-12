Image of Trump after the assassination attempt moves the portrait of Obama to the White House





Washington (AP) The White House hung on Friday a painting by President Donald Trump representing a moment after an assassination attempt against him last summer hitting the official portrait of one of his predecessors, Barack Obama.

It is unusual to suspend a new presidential resemblance without notice, and Trump putting himself in this space could be considered as him who breaks with standards. By tradition, the portraits of the two most recent presidents are exhibited in the hall and Trump is in the unique position of also being a former president.

The portrait of Obama was exhibited in the state of state of state, near the staircase of the president's residence, after being unveiled in 2022. The White House said that she was still in the home, but was moved to the opposite wall, where a portrait of former president George W. Bush used to suspend.

The plans are to move the portrait of Bush closer to his fathers, former president George HW Bush, who is on the staircase of the residence.

The White House announced the unexpected change in an article on its official account on X with a photo of the new painting that said, new works of art in the White House and a pair of Ye-Emoji. Painting captures the consequences of Trump's attempted life during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was injured in the ear and pushed his fist to the sky as he said, fighting, fighting, fighting!

These words have become a key rallying cry of his successful re -election campaign.

The original painting on canvas was made by artist Marc Lipp and was given to the White House by Andrew Pollock via the Blue Gallery from Delray Beach, Florida, said the White House.

Lipps online biography as part of the Blue Gallery website describes it as a modern pop art that translates his love for art through paintings and sculptures. Pollack is a school security author and defender whose daughter Meadow was one of the students killed during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida.

Regardless of the affiliation of parties, the president in office had often generally organized his immediate predecessor for the unveiling of his portrait, but Trump did not extend this courtesy to Obama.

He was left to the president of the time, Joe Biden, and to his wife, Jill, to welcome the former president Obama and his wife, the former first lady Michelle Obama, at the White House for the unveiling of their portraits in 2022, as did the Democrat Bill Clinton for the Republican George W. Bush and the young president Bush for Clinton.

The Obamas welcomed George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, at the White House for their portrait unveiled in 2012.

There was an unexplained break when Trump did not welcome Obama during his first mandate.

Biden left his duties almost three months ago and it will probably take a few years before the portraits and the elders of the First Lady were put into service and completed.

Trump also got involved in paintings outside the White House.

Last month, a painting by Trump who hung on to other presidential portraits of Colorado State Capitol was withdrawn after complaining that his resemblance was deliberately distorted.

The collection of white house portraits begins with George Washington, first president of the Americas. The congress bought its portrait.

Other portraits of the first presidents and the first ladies often came to the White House as gifts. Since the 1960s, the historic association of the White House has paid most of the paintings. The first portraits funded by the association were from Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, and John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, said that Stewart McLaurin, president of the private non -profit organization established by First Lady Kennedy.

The portraits of the president and the first lady are seen by millions of visitors to the White House, although not all are exposed. Some undergo storage or are in stock.

Those who are in the corridors and rooms in the public spaces of the manor, such as the ground floor and its rooms of vermeil and China, and the floor of the state above, which has the famous green, blue and red rooms, the room of the East and the dining room of the State.

Superville reported to West Palm Beach, Florida.

