PM Modi welcomes Aiadmk's return to Camp NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the return of all of India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the camp of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, expressing the confidence that the meeting will conduct a more united and progressive Tamil.

By taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Strong stronger together, united to the progress of Tamil Nadu! Happy that Aiadmk joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new peaks of progress and will serve the state with diligence.

Stronger together, united to the progress of Tamil Nadu! Happy AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress and use the state with diligence. We will ensure a government that fills the vision of Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2025

Taking a search to the DMK in power, the Modi PM added: “For the good of the progress of the Tamil Nadu and to preserve the uniqueness of the Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divider DMK is uprooted as soon as our alliance will do.

Friday, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, during his visit to Chennai, officially announced that the AIADMK will run the NDA at the Tamil Nadu, opening the land for a joint campaign during the elections of the 2026 assembly.

During a press conference, Mr. Shah described the AIADMK-BJP collaboration as a natural partnership and confirmed that the general secretary of AIADMK, EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI (EPS), would be the chief candidate of the NDA in the state.

This announcement marks an important political change, reviving a partnership that collapsed in September 2023 after a bitter fallout.

The rupture had been triggered by controversial remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP, K Annamalai, who had offended the management of AIADMK with his comments on revered Dravidian leaders such as CN Annadurai and J JAYALELITHAA.

The AIADMK and the BJP had previously challenged together in the elections of the Lok Sabha 2019 and 2021 assembly.

In the 2021 polls, the AIADMK won 66 seats, while the BJP obtained four.

However, relations went after the elevation of Annamalai as the head of state of the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Alliance before the elections of Lok Sabha in 2024. The split proved to be expensive for the two parties, which underwent reverse in the 2024 surveys.

Chennai Visit de Chennai d'Amit Shah was marked by a series of key meetings. He was received at the airport by the best leaders of the BJP, notably Annamalai, the Minister of State of the Union L Murugan and personalities of the Senior Party like Tamilisai Soundarajan, Nainar Nagendran and Pon Radhakrishnan.

During his visit, Mr. Shah also organized strategic discussions with senior leaders of the BJP and the RSS, including a private meeting with S. Gurumurthy, editor -in -chief of Thuglak magazine and an influential RSS ideologist.

These discussions would have been crucial to relaunch the alliance. Political observers note that the foundations of the reunion had been quietly laid for weeks earlier.

The EPS and senior AIADMK managers, including former ministers SP VELUMANI and KP MUNUSAMY, had met Mr. SHAH in Delhi, arousing generalized speculation on reconciliation.

One of the main developments that paved the way for a rapprochement was the announcement of Annamalai on April 4 that he would not seek any official post in the party, rather choosing to serve as a faithful framework.

It is also believed that RSS officials played an instrumental role in the recovery of the Alliance, urging BJP leaders to rebuild links with a great Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu A decision considered vital to counter the domination of the DMK. The emerging AIADMK as the most viable ally of the BJP in the state, the announcement marks an important realignment in the policy of the Tamil Nadu.

Analysts believe that a united front of the AIADMK-BJP could draw from anti-tity feelings and mobilize blocs of crucial voters through the state. The NDA now aims to position itself as a formidable alternative to DMK in power. While the countdown until 2026 begins, all eyes are on the way in which this renewed partnership will result in an electoral momentum on the ground in one of the most dynamic states of India.

(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



