The Trump era leaves us tourists in Paris

Rick (left) covered the American flag logo on his baseball cap before venturing to Paris

Walk under a brilliant sun through the impeccably raked gravel of the Tuileries of Paris, Barbara and Rick Wilson of the slabs, Oregon, were not exactly disguised. But earlier that morning, during their very first trip to France, Rick, 74, had taken an unusual precaution.

Before leaving his hotel, he had taken a small piece of black ribbon and had covered the stars and flag stripes at the corner of his baseball cap.

“We are sick on this. It is horrible. Just horrible,” said Rick, when he and his wife have considered the sudden feeling of shame and embarrassment that they said that they now felt, as Americans, after the abrupt movements of President Trump on world trade prices.

Barbara, 70, even had a Canadian pin in her pocket, a gift from another tourist – what she thought could be useful if a more subterfuge was necessary.

“I am disappointed with our country. We are upset by the prices,” she said.

A few meters away, towards the crowd gathering outside the Louvre museum, another American couple also tried to keep a profile lower than usual. Chris Epps, 56, a lawyer in New York, had decided that he would dress a little differently during today's tour.

“No New York Yankees hat. I left him at the hotel. People could come to us, treating us differently. But so far, everything is fine,” he added.

Getty images

American tourists are a common show in Paris – but some are now ashamed of what their president does

While the world is struggling with the implications of the quest for Sage alongside Donald Trump to upset the global trade system, the impacts are felt not only in stock markets and businesses and investment funds, but also subtle, and especially here in France, a country that continues to attract relations with the United States with the United States.

To be clear, there is no indication that Americans are less welcome than before. Our interviews with a random selection of tourists were also carried out shortly before President Trump informed some of his prices.

However, the shock and anger generated in Europe by last week's events added fuel to the perceptions of a much wider transatlantic fracture of a change in tectonic plates of international relations.

It's the start, of course. The Americans are far from being united on the actions of their government and a large part of the evidence of the evolution of feelings is anecdotal.

But there are already perceptible effects on travel, tourism, the academic world and other areas.

“It's a big drop,” said Philippe Gloaguen, the founder of the most prestigious travel guides in France, the Roudard guide, sitting behind a congested desk in Paris and noting that the orders of his books on the United States had fallen by 25% this year.

Not that Gloaguen complains. Absolutely the opposite, in fact.

“I am very proud of my clients. They are young, well educated and very democratic. It was the truth for Putin and for China. We know when there is a dictatorship that happens in a country,” he said, arguing that his French readers were starting to see America in a similar light.

Orders for Philippe Gloaguen's travel guides in the United States has dropped this year

“They do not want to spend their money in the United States,” continued Gloaguen, supervising its publication as a kind of global democratic girouston.

He noted that the brutal fall in American sales was balanced by an increase in book sales on “Canada and other countries”.

Other evidence of the travel industry are starting to support the idea of ​​growing disenchantment with the United States. The forecasting company, Oxford Economics, already forecasts a drop of 8.9% in the number of French people traveling in the United States this year compared to 2024.

Another recent analysis of French expatriates living in the United States has revealed that 78% of them are now “particularly pessimistic” about their future in the country, while 73% of those questioned in France in March thought that the United States was no longer an “ally”.

During a morning coffee in a Parisian cafe, Nicolas conquer an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and a double French citizen who directs the Republicans abroad of Paris recognized “a certain volatility” because of the prices, but argued that a “story of the media” created a false impression of constrained transatlantic relations.

“I always stand on the ground … reminding people that France and the United States have been the oldest allies,” said conquer, adding that any negative reaction to the first program of Trump America was based on a “childish or immature” vision of international relations.

“Everyone knows that we must have solid sovereignty, strong patriotism, and that as Trump's supporters opt for” America first “, we would touch that European governments also promote the United Kingdom first, Germany first, France first,” said conquer.

However, some, like Nicolas Conquer, the actions of President Trump

But the concern about the recent actions of the Trump administration and rhetoric not only in relation to the prices, but also with regard to Ukraine and Greenland, is widespread in France and difficult to miss. Politicians, newspapers and television programs were all busy dissecting changes, often in a tone of bitter disillusionment.

In practical terms, the result has sometimes been to provide support for the perceived victims of the Trump administration, with French scientific institutions, supported by the French government, starting to offer places to American researchers who have lost their jobs due to reductions in government funding.

Elsewhere, there are indications of nervousness to go simply to the United States. A prestigious Institute of Social Studies in Paris recently sent a warning to its students, following relationships of foreigners questioned on their political convictions and refused entry.

“We urge you to be more vigilant when you travel abroad. It is important not to travel with your usual equipment, but to use a shared computer containing only data necessary for your stay and without sensitive data. During border verifications, certain security services may require unlocking digital devices to display information, including private information,” wrote a teacher in Ehess, BBC.

Relations between Paris and Washington have survived many previous shocks, because, for example, the American nangues on the “monkeys of surrender of cheese eating” following the decision of France not to participate in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, or the most recent spray on calls to return the statue of freedom.

But France's friendship with the United States has never been so unconditionally “special” as that alleged by, for example, the British. The French can love Hollywood cinema, country music and the attraction of the American dream, and celebrate the links that go back to the American war of independence, but they also kept at a distance-avoiding what is known here under the name of “Woke -ism” and, today more than ever, celebrating the president of Degelle de De Gaulle to build a deterioration of the property entirely in French.

“The American people remain our friend, but [Trump] is no longer our ally, “said former French French president Hollande recently.

“It is definitely a relationship of” love “and not always” like “”, said Kerry Halfety -Hardy, the president of the American Club of Paris, citing the ambivalent lyrics of the famous song by Serge Gainsbourg “, I love you either.”

Looking from her Paris apartment to the Eiffel Tower, Halfety-Hardy argued that the shared values ​​of freedom and the lights connecting France and the United States “are not easily dislodged and certainly not on the basis of an administration”, “but she recognized that” no one can ignore what they see in the titles “.

