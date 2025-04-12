A classic education, once Eon's reserve, Oxbridge and the tastes of Boris Johnson, is made available to prisoners serving time in prisons.

In a break in the type of study program generally offered within literacy, numeral, tiling and decoration lessons, a small number of prisoners are offered the possibility of learning from the life skills of the old philosophers.

Aristotle and his work on ethics and rhetoric are the main objective. Communication, happiness, decision -making, friendship, life objectives and leisure are among the subjects, selected to provide a set of tools for prisoners who seek to make a new start.

Prisoners also have the possibility of studying and performing in a Greek tragedy to learn to discuss emotions: in this case, Philoctetes without Sophocles (409BC), which perhaps explore the corrosive effect of isolation.

Our course is designed to help prison learners to use ancient philosophical wisdom to inform contemporary life, said Arlene Holmes-Henderson, professor of classical education and public policy at the University of Durham.

For example, Aristotle’s ethics encourages learners to think about what it means to be happy, that there is a moment to be a good person, what it means to cultivate friendships. Aristotle Rhetoric gives learners knowledge of how to communicate effectively, including the way of negotiating, in disagreement pleasantly, of actively listening and of reason in a critical way.

These skills have a particular value for learners in prison because they offer something more and different from standard courses such as literacy, numeral, tiling and decoration. They can help learners behave and think differently about their crime and change their behavior in prison. Collected data on the question of whether this can also reduce recurrence.

The teaching team, led by two professors of classics from the University of Durham and supported by the charity in penitentiary education NovusUntil now has taken courses in two prisons for men: Swinfen Hall, an institute of young closed offenders and a category C training prison in the Staffordshire, and HMP Deerbolt, a prison institute and young delinquent near the castle of Barnard, the County of Durham.

The detainees of these prisons often serve long sorrows, including life for offenses, including serious violence and drugs, murder and extremism.

Durham teachers then move into a prison for women. From the start, the objective is to attract sufficient funding to deploy the program much more widely. The teaching team says that appetite is there among the prisoners, who can be locked in their cells for 23 hours a day.

They are bored of their minds, said Professor Edith Hall, one of the most respected classicists. They are thirsty for stimulation. Almost everything we said would have been more interesting for them than day television.

More than that, prisoners were delighted to teach Aristotle. The repeated mantra was: Why didn't we get this at school?, Said Hall.

The comments of those who participated showed how much they had learned their lessons well and how they could use them in their own life.

The session of rhetoric helped me to plan and structure declarations for my legal case, said a convert of the classics. I used the resources in my cell and I am amazed at the number of confrontations that I avoided on the wing accordingly.

The course provided optimism. I felt reassured when I learned that Aristotle only achieved his goal of his life until the age of 49, said a student. The young delinquents are max 28, so there is a lot of time to turn around.

Others have described a new reflectivity in itself. I had never thought of the relationship between happiness and being a good person. After this session, I could not stop thinking about my choices and waking up all night in my cell thinking about philosophy, a participant in the program said.

Sarah Hartley, national manager of Novuss in Creative Strategies, said: Novuss mainly emphasized the preparation of life prisoners after their release and allowing them to obtain a stable job. Recidivating the costs of the economy of $ 18 billion each year each year, according to data from the Ministry of Justice, and engaging in education is proven to reduce recurrence by 7.5 percentage points.

In addition to teaching the professional skills required in the workplace, we are committed to helping learners to develop the vital skills of life they need to prosper after their prison departure. The prisoners involved in this project found it engaging and, through the classics, have thought about how to improve their decision -making, their persuasion and their active listening.