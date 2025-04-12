“Really blessed”: PM Modi Sharing the overviews of the visit to Shri Anandpur Dham in MP | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an overview of his visit to Shri on Saturday Anandpur Dham To Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi in an article on X, sharing moments of the trip said, I have Sachidanand Ji! Here are the strengths of yesterday's visit to Shri Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit on Friday, Prime Minister Modi made prayers to Shri Paramhans Advis Mandir and the Guruji Maharaj temple to Isagarh.

Prime Minister Modi described the visit as a spiritually vibrant place that radiates peace, devotion and timeless wisdom. His visit to the sacred site of Madhya Pradeshs District of Ashoknagar included the prayers, the reflection and the appreciation of the dedication of communities to the service.

Really feeling blessed to be in Shri Paraumhans Advis Mandir, Shri Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh a spiritually dynamic place that radiates peace, devotion and timeless wisdom, Prime Minister Modi published on X.

He interpreted Aarti and also visited the temple complex.

All those associated with Mat Shri Paramhans Advis have helped to feed a spiritual tradition that raises countless lives. Their unshakable commitment to the service is really inspiring, he said.

While addressing a program on the site, PM Modi highlighted the values ​​that define the spiritual center. He spoke of the five meditation guidelines established in Anandpur Dham.

The Prime Minister praised the teachings and inheritance of the saints and the wise associated with the site. Whenever our India, our society, goes through a difficult phase, a certain sage, a wise man, comes to this land and gives a new direction to society, he said.

He added that the spirit of service reflected in the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas has become the heart of the mission of his governments. The resolution to raise the poor and the private people … The mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' … This spirit of service … is today the policy and the commitment of the government, he said.

Shri Anandpur Dham is managed by the Shri Anandpur Trust which extends over more than 315 hectares. The campus is home to a Gaushala with more than 500 cows and promotes sustainable agriculture.

The trust also manages a charitable hospital in the village of Sukhpur, schools of Sukhpur and Anandpur, and operates centers of Satsang across the country, all dedicated to spiritual and philanthropic work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/truly-blessed-pm-modi-shares-glimpses-from-visit-to-shri-anandpur-dham-in-mp/articleshow/120227864.cms

