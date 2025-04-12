Imran Khan on the reason he separated from Avantika, says that his daughter shares his emotional parts with him





Imran Khan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who never jumps a chance to win the hearts of his fans with his acting talents. The actor married Avantika Malik in 2011. It was in 2014 when they welcomed their daughter, Imara, in their lives. Well, the problems began to arise in the marital life of Imran and Avantika, and it was in 2019 that the duo separated. Cut now, Imran is related to Lekha Washington. In a recent interview, Imran recalled this unfortunate facet which made him separate from Avantika, and he also talked about his daughter.

Imran Khan talks about her marriage spent with Avantika Malik and reveals why they separated

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Imran Khan spoke of his marriage spent with Avantika. He revealed that he and Avantika entered this relationship when they were too young. He stressed that being 19 years old is a question of good intentions and in good faith, but with regard to long -term relationships, many dynamics and interpersonal models cease to evolve, and this also happened with him and Avantika. Indicating how they have stopped supporting and responsible, Imran Khan said:

“I enter this relationshipship when i was very young. I was 19, and in all good factor and good intention. But is somits the case with these kinds of long-term relationships, Particularly when you start at a very Young Age, a lot of the interpersonal dynamics and patterns get set in how we are Grow, Perhaps, I think All of Those Did not Grow and Evolve Enough and in Some Way, We Were Not Supporting or Empowering Each Other to be the Healthiest version of ourselves.

Going further in the interview, Imran Khan revealed that it was the unfortunate dynamic of their relationship. Speaking more than the same thing, Imran shared that he was halfway through his mental health journey when he decided to separate from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan reveals what type of link he shares with his daughter, Imara

In the same interview, Imran Khan talked about her link with her daughter, Imara. He revealed that he had formed a close link with his daughter, which he always wanted to do. He expressed his wish for his daughter to have a feeling of comfort and security so that she could talk about everything and everything for her father. He also said he wanted his daughter to be convinced that his father had recovered him and speaks to him without fear of judgment. In Imran Khan's words:

“My daughter and I have established an extremely narrow and open relationship, which I really wanted to develop and develop my relationship in this way. I wanted her to have a feeling of comfort and security, to have the feeling that I am there for her, I recovered it, but also the feeling that she should feel easy and open to me without the fear of judgment.”

Imran Khan talks about the invaluable moments of his daughter by speaking with him

In the same conversation, Imran Khan revealed that her daughter had told her about certain emotional parts she has. He shared how at night, when he put his daughter in bed, she talked about her heart and shared his feelings, and that made him feel outdated. Calling that invaluable, Imran Khan mentioned:

“She told me about emotional games of herself. At night, when you put them in bed and the lights are sifted, you have these 5 to 10 minutes of … It is a safe and intimate space where she will tell me about feelings in her heart and sometimes I am so overwhelmed.”

What do you think of the revelations of Imran Khan?

