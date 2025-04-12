



A video published by the White House on April 11, 2025 seems to show a painting of Trump suspended in place of the portrait of Obama. (Hyperallergic screenshot via x)

A new painting by Donald Trump representing the moments after his assassination attempt last July seems to have replaced a portrait of former President Barack Obama in an eminent white house.

A video of three seconds of people walking in front of the work was divided by the account of the White House X in a cryptic post this afternoon, on April 11. Clearly visible in the video is Trump's famous action, who has blood on his face from a ball ball towards his ear and raises his right arm in a fist while the secret services reach him, all under a flag of the United States.

Although it is not clear that has created or ordered the work of art, the portrait seems to be aist and highly saturated in a moment captured by time photographer bynew York Doug Mills or Theasocated Press Evan Vucci to the butler, Pennsylvania, Rallye, based on the corner and position of the scene. Traffic has helped to advance the president's dangerous speech on itself as a martyr.

The NYT and the AP have not yet responded to the requests for comments from Hyperallergic.

The portrait of former American president Barrack Obama seen in the big home at the White House on December 2, 2024 (photo of Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)

The new painting seems to have replaced the official portrait of Robert McCurdy in 2022 of Obama, commanded by the White House Historical Association (WHHA), which was previously hung in the same place of the big home. A spokesperson for Trump said on X that the portrait of Obama was not deleted but rather moved to the entrance hall of the state of the White House.

The Rehang occurs weeks after Trump directed an insult dam with a Colorado artist who won a competition to paint him for a presidential gallery in Colorado State Capitol. In the hours following the complaint, launched on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, the table fell into a bipartite mandate.

Last month, the Trump administration and the Kremlin confirmed that Russian president Vladimir Putin had offered a portrait to the president. We do not know if the portrait suspended in the White House was a gift from Putin.

As a rule, the WHHA commissions two portrait sets for each in -office president, revealing the first during their presidency, which joins the national collection Portrait Gallery. The second is generally revealed after the end of the term and displayed in the White House. The new portrait of the White House seems to deviate from the previous portraits of the WHA, which present subjects posed.

