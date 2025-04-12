The house of Jokowi solo is still crowded with residents even if the Eid holidays are over





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo in North Kutai Gang Number 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, solo, until Saturday April 12, 2025 is still visited by visitors even if the Lebaran vacation period is over.

Many of them came from the outside of the city of Solo, even outside Java, deliberately stopped at Jokowi before returning to the city of origin. They hope to meet and take photos with the owner of the house. They were ready to wait and queue until they could have the opportunity to meet the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Siti Milasari, 30, a Tegal resident, as well as her husband and children are on vacation in the city of Solo. On this occasion, they deliberately visited the house of Jokowi solo after finishing the work.

“Yes, after work, we really want to come here to meet Mr. Jokowi,” said Mila, her close greeting during her meeting Tempo In front of the Jokowi residence, Saturday April 12, 2025.

Mila said he was a jokowi supporter for 10 years, Jokowi has been president.

Widodo, 45, a Jakarta resident, said that visiting Jokowi's house with her extended family to stay in touch because she was still in the atmosphere of the Eid Al -Fitr 1446 Hijriyah.

“We were originally solo but for a long time in Jakarta. It was back solo, so he was narrowed and arrested by Pak Jokowi's house before returning to Jakarta,” said Widodo.

Widodo said he knew the number of residents who visited Jokowi's residence at the source, which is now starting to be popular as Jokowi tourism.

“Yes, it's viral. In social media, Instagram, President Jokowi's house is full of residents. Not only Eid, I think, a few months ago, it started to come,” he said.

Widodo assessed that as President of the Republic of Indonesia, two periods, Jokowi had granted many advantages to the people and the Indonesian people. “Even if we are full, we call him the president as a form of respect,” he said.

Sumarmi, 65, a resident of Nganjuk, East Java, said that he was very happy to have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Jokowi. After the photo, he even obtained a shirt.

“What dreams did I meet Mr. Jokowi last night,” he said.

Sumarmi said it was not the first time that I have met with Jokowi. He said he met Jokowi on an occasion when Jokowi visited his hometown, Nganjuk. He said he was idolizing Jokowi.

“In Sukomoro, we met him. At that time, I had a shirt. Certainly yes,” he said.

