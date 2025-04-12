How Donald Trump's approval rating flowed, in the graphics





President Donald Trump saw his approval rating regularly decrease in his second term.

Once supported by a faithful base and an early momentum, the number of Trump has taken a blow in the past few weeks in the midst of voter dissatisfaction on the state of the economy

Thanks to a series of graphics, Newsweek breaks down the figures behind the drop in Trump surveys and what it could mean for his presidency.

The president began his second mandate from the White House more popular than ever. Quantus Insights of January's survey showed that Trump's approval rating was 54% in the days that followed its inauguration, while 40% of respondents said they had disapproved. Since then, the approval rating has continued to decline, 50% saying now that they are disapproving and 47% approval, according to a quantus survey carried out between April 7 and 9 among 1,000 registered voters. The survey had an error margin of more or less 3.5 percentage points.

It was the first time that Trump's net approval ranged underwater in the Quantus survey during his second term, reporting that Trump's honeymoon period could be over.

The trend occurs while Trump had trouble in the polls on the economy, formerly a strong subject for the president.

Trump announced last week his new prices of the “Liberation Day”, which included a basic tariff of 10% of 10% on all imports and more difficult rights intended for the White House called the “worst delinquents” of unfair commercial practices.

The announcement of April 2 immediately rocked the financial markets before Trump then announced a 90 -day surprise break on most reciprocal rates just hours after their entry into force this week. The 10% reference rate remains in place, and Trump has now increased his rights to Chinese imports to 125% after Beijing responded with an overload of 84% on American goods. China has now responded in kind with its own 125%prices.

How Donald Trump's approval rating has flowed, in the graphics how the approval rating of Donald Trump has flowed, in the Newsweek Illustration / Getty Images graphics

Despite Trump's partial break, the prices raised fears of a potential recession, which took a hit on the president's approval notes.

Other surveys have also shown Trump's approval note by taking a hit since April 2.

The Newsweek tracker is currently showing Trump's approval rating to one of its lowest levels to date, with approval of 45% and 50%, which gives it a clear approval of -5 points. On April 1, Trump's net approval rating was -2 points, with 47 approvals and 49% disapproaches.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Harrisx survey, carried out between April 4 and April 7, among 1,883 registered voters, the Trump's net approval rating fell to -2, with 47% approval and 49% disapproving. This is down compared to a rating of net approval of +9 points in February, when 52% approved and 43% disapproved.

Likewise, Yougov / The Economist recorded a spectacular passage of a net note of +3 in early February at -7 now. Navigator, a company aligned by Democrat, saw a slide from -2 in March at -9, and Morning Consult recorded a smaller but still significant drop, with the net approval of Trump going from -3 to -6.

At the same time, polls have shown a negative feeling around the management of the economy by Trump.

The latest Harris X survey revealed a sharp drop in public support to Trump management of the economy and inflation. On March 21, 50% of respondents approved its economic management and 48% supported its position on inflation. However, recent surveys show that these figures fell respectively at 44 and 43%.

The public feeling concerning the broader economic situation has also worsened, according to the survey, with 54% of voters claiming that the economy is on the wrong track, against 48% only two weeks ago, and 66% describing the economy as low, an increase of 58%.

Economic anxiety also increases on a personal level, with 38% of voters reporting that their financial situation aggravates, compared to 31% at the beginning of the month.

There is also a widespread concern about the impact of prices. According to the Harris X survey, 72% of Americans think that new prices will increase the cost of the goods they buy regularly, and 71% expect the tasks to cause a short -term recession. The survey had an error margin of more or less 2 percentage points.

The latest Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between April 5 and 8 among 1,563 registered voters, has similar results. Trump's net approval on economic issues fell to -10, against -4 two weeks ago. On inflation and prices, 55% disapprove of its manipulation, including 19% of its own voters of 2024, while only 36% approve, causing a net approval of -19, down compared to -8.

Public skepticism on prices remains high. Fifty-five percent of respondents think that new politicians will have a negative impact on their own financial well-being, while only 16% think they will help. In addition, 53% say that prices will harm the overall American economy, only 31% while waiting for any advantage.

Of 80% of striking Americans expect prices to increase consumer prices, 47% predicting a significant increase and 33% expecting a more modest increase. This survey has an error margin of more or less 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, in the last Quantus, 45% said they had approved economics management by Trump, compared to 47% in March. Some 51% said they had disapproved, compared to 50% in March.

The survey also showed that 53% said that the economy was on the wrong track, while 41% said it was on the right track. Nevertheless, voters are still optimistic about Trump's reciprocal rates, shows the survey, with 51% saying that they support them and 45% saying the opposite.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek that the treatment of the tariff situation by Trump had alienated many voters.

“Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the tariff situation. It is not only politics that seems to interrupt voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision-making and inconsistent messaging of the White House. Trump has long strengthened a great master stroke for this image,” he said.

He added that although the revival of his economic approval figures is not impossible, Trump has certainly dug a deep hole – and out may not only require a plan, but also a little luck.

