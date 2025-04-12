Aamir Khan's Hindustani Raja is very uncomfortable watching, says Imran Khan: there are times that are | Bollywood





April 12, 2025 04:44 PM is

Imran Khan spoke of Bollywood films made in the 90s that did not age well. He said there were moments in Hindustani Raja who made him wiggle.

The nephew of actor Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, has been far from the film industry for a decade, his latest outing being Katti Batti in 2015. In a new interview with Filmfare, Imran spoke of his career and watching films while growing up, where he mentioned that there are several examples of this type in the films of the 90s which would be judged problematic according to the standards of today. (Read also: When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan “political”: “You can earn money by acting but you report injustice in society …”)

Imran Khan explained how Raja Hindustani is a problematic film. What Imran said

During the interaction, Imran said: “There are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern lens, they are a bit problematic. There are moments that are very uncomfortable. Uncomfortable by today's measures.

Raja Hindustani was an release in 1996 led by Dharmesh Darshan. He played Aamir alongside Karisma Kapoor. The film was revolving around a taxi driver who falls in love with a rich lady. He became one of the greatest successes of the 90s.

By taking advice from Aamir

Imran also shared during the interview he always admired Aamir both professionally and personally. “I am extremely led by him. Through life, every time I face a dilemma, I think, what would Aamir do? I could not exactly approach him in the same way as him; many of our methodologies and our beliefs are different, but to his heart, he has always been motivated by integrity and authenticity. The kind of basic guiding principles that I have.

Imran Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tuya Jaane Na in 2008, alongside Genelia d'Isouza. A few months ago, the actor revealed that his return – a series of spy with Disney + Hostar was in preparation but that she was canned.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani is very uncomfortable to watch, says Imran Khan: there are moments that are

