PM Narendra Modi to visit the Bihar on April 24 for the celebration of the Panchayati Raj day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on April 24 to attend a celebration program for the “Panchayati Raj day” in Madhubani, his colleague from the cabinet and Janata Dal (United) Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced on Saturday. Singh, who also holds the Panchayati Raj portfolio, was addressed to the media at the headquarters of the BJP state, where the leaders of the Bihar NDA met to discuss the preparations for Modi's visit. Prime Minister Modi arrives on April 24. He will hold a rally in Madhubani, and it is also the Panchayat Day on April 24. In preparation for this, a meeting of all the constituent parties of the NDA takes place today at the BJP office, said Singh, also known as Lalan Singh. Patna, Bihar: The Minister of the Union Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) said: “Prime Minister Modi arrives on April 24. He will hold a rally in Madhubani, and it is also the Panchayat day on April 24. In preparation for this, a meeting of all the conscious parties of the NDA will be held today. pic.twitter.com/adkdfbtdxn Ians (@ANS_IDIA) April 12, 2025 When asked if the visit was intended to transmit a political message on NDA Unity before the assembly elections, Rajiv Ranjan Singh firmly denied the accusation. Please do not try to push your own program. The PM will not follow your script, he added. The Bihar NDA consists of the BJP, JD (U) directed by CM Nitish Kumar, the Lok Janshakti party of Minister of Union Chirag Paswan (RAM Vilas) and three small allies. Union Minister of Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also addressed the meeting and interacted by video with Madhubani officials, the northern Bihar district where Modi should visit. Based on journalists, Chouhan announced that Prime Minister Modi would visit the State on April 24 to inaugurate and the foundation stones base for various projects. The State and the Central Government of the NDA build a developed bihar. It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Modi has just given many gifts to the residents of Bihar on April 24. Many projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones will be installed and the residents of Bihar will also be benefited from rural development regimes … Today, we have made a complete examination of preparations, “he said. #WATCH | Patna: The Minister of the Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “The state and the central government of the NDA build a developed bihar. It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Modi arrives for many gifts to the Bihar people on April 24 … Many projects will be inaugurated, https://t.co/hqqg4wikwp pic.twitter.com/c9dnkiuzta Years (@ani) April 12, 2025 Chouhan praised the implementation of rural development regimes under the leaders of Nitish Kumar and expressed his enthusiasm among people, expecting the Lakh to participate in a historic program in Madhubani. There is enthusiasm among the inhabitants of Bihar, people of people will come to Madhubani, and a historic program will take place. Toda, we also examined the work of the Ministry of Rural Development. I am happy that, under the direction of Nitish Kumar, rural development regimes are implemented in an ideal way, he added.

