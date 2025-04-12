Trump exempts smartphones and computers from new prices





The administration of American president Donald Trump exempted smartphones and computers from reciprocal prices, including 125% levies imposed on Chinese imports.

Us Customs and Border Patrol published a late opinion on Friday, explaining that goods would be excluded from the global rate of 10% of Trump on most countries and the much larger Chinese import tax.

This decision comes after the concerns of American technological companies that the price of gadgets could soar, because many of them are manufactured in China.

Exemptions also include other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells and memory cards.

It was not clear if technological imports from China would still be affected by a 20% rate which was not part of the reciprocal prices announced on April 2. The BBC contacted the White House to comment.

Certain estimates have suggested that iPhone prices and other electronic products in the United States would have increased three times if tariff costs had been transmitted to consumers.

Trump's move removes “a huge overhang of black clouds for the moment in the technological sector and the pressure that faces us at Big Tech,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a research note, according to the Associated Press.

The United States is a major market for iPhones, while Apple represented more than half of its smartphone sales last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

He says that 80% of Apple iPhones intended for American sales are made in China, the remaining 20% ​​made in India.

With its giant smartphones colleagues such as Samsung, Apple has tried to diversify its supply chains to avoid excessive dependence on China in recent years.

India and Vietnam have emerged as advantages for additional manufacturing centers.

While the prices took effect, Apple would have sought to speed up and increase its production of products in India in recent days.

Trump had planned a host of steep prices on countries around the world that should come into force this week.

But on Wednesday, he quickly reversed the course, announcing that he would implement a 90 -day break for countries affected by higher American prices – except China – whose rates he raised 145%. Trump said the Chinese rate increase was due to the country's desire to retaliate with its own 84% sample from American products.

In a spectacular change of policy, Trump said that all countries that had not retaliated against American prices would receive a stay and would not face an American rate of 10% in July.

The White House then said that this decision was a negotiation tactic to extract more favorable commercial conditions from other countries.

Trump said his import taxes will tackle injustice in the world trading system, as well as bringing jobs and factories to the American coast.

