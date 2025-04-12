Imran Khan calls Aamir Khans Raja Hindustani uncomfortable to watch, label several films from the 90s as problematic





After almost a decade of the silver screen, actor Imran Khan – known for his boy roles at the entrance in the late 2000s and early 2010s – opened up on his hiatus, his admiration for uncle Aamir Khan, and how some films from the 90s do not hold today's standards. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor of “Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na” revised the cinema he grew up watching and admitted that some of these films are now difficult to see through a contemporary lens.

“Raja Hindustani uncomfortable watching”

Imran stressed that many films from the 1990s – some have even celebrated cult classics – may not resonate well with today's public due to the evolution of cultural sensitivities and perspectives. “There are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern lens, they are a bit problematic. There are times that are very uncomfortable. measures, “he said.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, “Raja Hindustani” was a 1996 blockbuster with Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Although extremely popular at the time, the film has since sparked a debate on some of its most controversial scenes and themes.

Imran on the influence of Aamir Khan on him

Imran, who made his successful debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy “Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na”, also spoke at length about the influence that Aimir Khan had on his life and his values. “I am extremely led by him. Through life, every time I face a dilemma, I think: “What would Aamir do?” I can't exactly approach him in the same way as him;

While fans have been waiting for his return to the theater for a long time, Imran confirmed a few months ago that a planned return – a series of spying thriller for Disney + Hotstar – was unfortunately put aside. However, his recent interviews and his renewed presence in the eyes of the public aroused the hope that he could get closer to a return.

