Pursued by residents at the solo court, Jokowi explained sitting in the Esemka car case

Republika.co.id, the 7th Solo-Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded after being prosecuted by a resident of the city of Solo on behalf of Auf Luqmama Re (19) at the Solo District Court. Jokowi said the issue linked to the trial had been submitted to his lawyer.

“Later, the lawyer will also be asked, because we have given everything to the lawyer. Different cases, the lawyers are different,” said Jokowi on Friday (11/5/2025).

Jokowi also did not question a lot about it. However, according to him, someone has launched a trial is a natural thing because Indonesia is a rule of law. He will consult his lawyer to find out if he is present or not during the first session on April 24.

“This country is a rule of law. All are the same in the eyes of the law, there is a trial which is served. Yes, in fact all Indonesian citizens (who are solo citizens),” he said.

Jokowi said he was the mayor of Solo, only encouraged the work of professional schoolchildren such as emission tests. “Who is the factory? The factory is private, as mayor that we only encourage,” he said.

Although there are investors who will invest in the company, Jokowi said that it was another problem. As a manager, he only encouraged investors.

“But the investment in the Rival car is not easy. The long main one, with a competitive price, with a full service which is also in all the workshops. Very complex,” he continued.

Jokowi revealed that the ESEMKA car problem was not solved once the car was produced. “Not only the fact, but also marketing, and it is a private matter, if government affairs encourage products produced by people, we must be encouraged so that someone wants to invest in it,” he said.

