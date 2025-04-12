



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

The administration of Donald Trumps writes an executive decree to allow the storage of metal found on the Pacific seabed, with the aim of countering the domination of battery minerals and supply chains in rare earths, said people familiar with the problem.

The nodules of the size of the potato formed on a high pressure seabed on millions of years contain nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese used in batteries, electric wiring or ammunition, as well as traces of minerals of rare earths. They could be added to existing federal stocks of crude oil and metals.

The United States is looking to become self-sufficient in these critical minerals. The Trump administration pushed Ukraine to accept a mineral agreement, threatened to seize Greenland and Annex Canada and announced measures to increase domestic production.

Alexander Gray, an expert in Asia who was a chief of staff to the American national security advisor in the first Trump administration, said that the White House is logical to concentrate on high seas exploitation, because China is increasingly considering the deep seabed as a first line of economic and military competition with the United States.

As the Trump administration has done more widely with shipbuilding and critical minerals, the catalysis of the American government focuses on the areas of the greatest vulnerability to RPC ambitions is essential, added Gray, referring to the People's Republic of China.

A strategic state reserve of so-called polymetallic nodules of the seabed would help the United States to catch up with China in the world race to explore the floor rich in Pacific resources. Beijing placed export restrictions on certain elements of rare earths last week in its last attempt to use metals as a form of economic coercion.

The stock is considered to be a wider thrust to accelerate mining requests on the high seas under American law and to create an onshore processing capacity for nodules, according to plans.

The influential republicans, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, were strong defenders when they served in the Congress. Last year, the annual defense budget bill asked the ministry to conduct a feasibility study on how nodules could be refined for defense requests.

He exceeded a commercial issue, said a house assistant. This is a Chinese strategic capacity accumulated for decades, so that it could be armed.

As part of the plans, the stock would create large quantities ready and available on the American territory to use in the future, in the event of conflict with China which would limit imports of rare metals and land, said another person familiar with the case.

Despite the enthusiasm among the best Republicans for exploring the seabed, the United States continued under Trump to be largely absent from international negotiations on the exploitation of seabed. He did not ratify the Treaty which established for the first time the legal framework for these activities, the United Nations Convention of 1982 on the law of the sea.

International SEA Feld Authority talks in Jamaica ended last month without a green light for mining in international waters, while dozens of countries continue to call a moratorium on practice.

Opponents maintain that mining could harm the poorly understood forms of life that live thousands of meters below the surface, including corals and white octopuses. They also wonder if the industry could ever recreate a long Chinese supply chain of critical minerals and compete with the low prices of Indonesian nickel.

Metals, a Vancouver favorite, said in talks that its American subsidiary had initiated a process supervised by the American Ministry of Trade to request permits to explore and carry out international waters under an American law of 1980. The CEO of TMCS, Gerard Barron, told Financial Times that ISA had no exclusive mandate international.

You cannot give rights to something on which you have no jurisdiction, in accordance with a treaty of which you are not part of, Au Jose Fernandez, a higher economic envoy under former President Joe Biden, emphasizing mineral security. The lawyer in me therefore tells me that companies will want to be careful without a license from the ISA.

The US trade department has not responded to a request for comments. The NSC of the White House refused to comment.

Data illustration and visualization by Ian Bott

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2205fc9a-67b5-4112-9b7f-cd89d011f5bb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos